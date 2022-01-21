Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 20:26

Ireland can welcome capacity crowds for Six Nations after restrictions eased

A limit of 5,000 spectators for outdoor events will be scrapped from Saturday paving the way for a full house at Dublin’s 52,000-seater Aviva Stadium.
Ireland can welcome capacity crowds for Six Nations after restrictions eased

PA reporter

Ireland will play their Six Nations matches in front of capacity crowds following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

A limit of 5,000 spectators for outdoor events will be scrapped from Saturday paving the way for a full house at Dublin’s 52,000-seater Aviva Stadium.

Ireland host Wales in the tournament opener on February 5th before further home matches against Italy (February 27th) and Scotland (March 19th).

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) welcomed the decision by the Irish Government to lift the current restrictions.

“Throughout the pandemic, the Government has been committed to sport, and we thank them, particularly Minsters Martin and Chambers and all of our colleagues at Sport Ireland,” they said in a statement.

“We also thank Aviva Stadium Director, Martin Murphy, for acting as Chair of the working group that represents the GAA, FAI and the IRFU, and for all his work to deliver our programme of events at Aviva Stadium.

“The IRFU looks forward to welcoming our clubs, schools, sponsors, patrons and supporters from Wales, Italy and Scotland, back to Aviva Stadium for an exciting 2022 Guinness Six Nations.”

More in this section

Sexton returns for Leinster as Leo Cullen makes four changes Sexton returns for Leinster as Leo Cullen makes four changes
Windy conditions mean Rory McIlroy is relieved to get off the course Windy conditions mean Rory McIlroy is relieved to get off the course
James Milner thinks Diogo Jota is plane brilliant – Friday’s sporting social James Milner thinks Diogo Jota is plane brilliant – Friday’s sporting social
Who is playing in the Africa Cup of Nations’ last 16?

Who is playing in the Africa Cup of Nations’ last 16?

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more