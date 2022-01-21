Ireland can welcome capacity crowds for Six Nations after restrictions eased

PA reporter

Ireland will play their Six Nations matches in front of capacity crowds following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

A limit of 5,000 spectators for outdoor events will be scrapped from Saturday paving the way for a full house at Dublin’s 52,000-seater Aviva Stadium.

Ireland host Wales in the tournament opener on February 5th before further home matches against Italy (February 27th) and Scotland (March 19th).

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) welcomed the decision by the Irish Government to lift the current restrictions.

“Throughout the pandemic, the Government has been committed to sport, and we thank them, particularly Minsters Martin and Chambers and all of our colleagues at Sport Ireland,” they said in a statement.

“We also thank Aviva Stadium Director, Martin Murphy, for acting as Chair of the working group that represents the GAA, FAI and the IRFU, and for all his work to deliver our programme of events at Aviva Stadium.

“The IRFU looks forward to welcoming our clubs, schools, sponsors, patrons and supporters from Wales, Italy and Scotland, back to Aviva Stadium for an exciting 2022 Guinness Six Nations.”