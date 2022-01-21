Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 19:51

James Milner thinks Diogo Jota is plane brilliant – Friday’s sporting social

Hugo Lloris committed his future to Tottenham.
James Milner thinks Diogo Jota is plane brilliant – Friday’s sporting social

By PA Sport Staff

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 21st.

Football

Liverpool’s appropriately named airline following their victory over Arsenal was not lost on James Milner.

Hugo Lloris stuck with Spurs.

Jamie Vardy continued his comeback.

Vincent Kompany was a happy man.

Boxing

Tyson Fury and friends trained hard.

Rugby

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions hooker Richard Hibbard called it a day.

Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka finally hit the target.

Snooker

Shaun Murphy made an ambitious pitch for ranking points.

More in this section

Who is playing in the Africa Cup of Nations’ last 16? Who is playing in the Africa Cup of Nations’ last 16?
Sexton returns for Leinster as Leo Cullen makes four changes Sexton returns for Leinster as Leo Cullen makes four changes
Jurgen Klopp hails ‘world-class’ Diogo Jota as Liverpool reach Carabao Cup final Jurgen Klopp hails ‘world-class’ Diogo Jota as Liverpool reach Carabao Cup final
Windy conditions mean Rory McIlroy is relieved to get off the course

Windy conditions mean Rory McIlroy is relieved to get off the course

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more