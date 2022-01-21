Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 17:58

GAA: This weekend's fixtures

The All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-finals will both be televised on TG4 on Sunday.
Muireann Duffy

There will be some familiar faces in action this weekend as four of the country’s hurling dynasties face off in the All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-finals, while there’s also intercounty deciders in Munster, Ulster and Leinster.

Here’s some the GAA fixtures taking place this weekend…

Saturday, January 22nd

McGrath Cup Final:

Kerry v Cork – 2pm, Fitzgerald Stadium.

O’Byrne Cup Final:

Dublin v Laois – 3pm, Cullen Park. Live on TG4 from 2.45pm.

Dr McKenna Cup Final:

Donegal v Monaghan – 5pm, Omagh. Live on TG4 from 4.50pm.

Sunday, January 23rd

All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-finals:

Ballygunner (Waterford) v Slaughtneil (Derry) – 1.30pm, Parnell Park. Live on TG4 from 1pm.

St Thomas (Galway) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) – 3.30pm, Semple Stadium. Live on TG4 from 3.10pm.

Munster Hurling Cup Final:

Limerick v Clare – 2pm, Cusack Park, Ennis.

