GAA: This weekend's fixtures

There will be some familiar faces in action this weekend as four of the country’s hurling dynasties face off in the All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-finals, while there’s also intercounty deciders in Munster, Ulster and Leinster.

Here’s some the GAA fixtures taking place this weekend…

Saturday, January 22nd

McGrath Cup Final:

Kerry v Cork – 2pm, Fitzgerald Stadium.

O’Byrne Cup Final:

Dublin v Laois – 3pm, Cullen Park. Live on TG4 from 2.45pm.

Dr McKenna Cup Final:

Donegal v Monaghan – 5pm, Omagh. Live on TG4 from 4.50pm.

Sunday, January 23rd

All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-finals:

Ballygunner (Waterford) v Slaughtneil (Derry) – 1.30pm, Parnell Park. Live on TG4 from 1pm.

St Thomas (Galway) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) – 3.30pm, Semple Stadium. Live on TG4 from 3.10pm.

Munster Hurling Cup Final:

Limerick v Clare – 2pm, Cusack Park, Ennis.