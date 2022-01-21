Sexton returns for Leinster as Leo Cullen makes four changes

Leo Cullen has named his Leinster starting line-up to take on Bath in their final Heineken Champions Cup pool game on Saturday.

Johnny Sexton returns to captain the team in his first appearance since mid-October.

There are four changes to the team that beat Montpellier last time out, with Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan both out, having picked up knocks in the last week.

Furlong lasted just six minutes of last week’s 89-7 defeat of Montpellier at the RDS after picking up a calf injury. Ryan didn’t even make the kick-off after being scratched from the side late on because of what was described as a minor hamstring problem.