Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 12:07

Arsenal’s Pablo Mari joins Udinese on loan

Spanish centre-half Mari, 28, has made just three appearances in all competitions for the Gunners this season and 22 in total.
By PA Sport staff

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has joined Udinese on loan for the rest of the season.

Udinese said on their official website: “The Spanish defender arrives on loan from Arsenal until the end of the sporting season.

“A player who combines physical strength with technical qualities and great skill in aerial play, all precious characteristics that have brought him to the top European stages.”

Mari, who started out at Mallorca, was signed by Manchester City in 2016 and loaned out immediately to Girona. He has also had loan spells at NEC Breda and Deportivo La Coruna.

He joined Brazilian side Flamengo in a permanent deal in July 2019 before arriving at Arsenal, initially on loan, the following January and the Gunners paid a reported £7million to make the move permanent in July 2020.

