Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 15:05

Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to miss two more Man United games through illness

The defender will not play against Brentford on Wednesday and is also likely to miss the match with West Ham this weekend.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to miss two more Man United games through illness

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United look set to be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka until after the upcoming international break due to illness.

The defender missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa and United interim boss Ralph Rangnick revealed he was also ruled out of Wednesday’s match at Brentford and would likely be unavailable for the home clash with West Ham three days later.

Asked if Wan-Bissaka would be fit to face Brentford, Rangnick told MUTV: “No, not yet. He’s still ill, I’m afraid.

“He will not be available for the game (on Wednesday) and also probably not available for the West Ham game.

“Hopefully, after the international break, he will be back for training.”

After the break that follows the West Ham fixture, United are scheduled to be back in action on February 4 with an FA Cup tie at home to Middlesbrough.

More in this section

Wayne Pivac hails Wales’ Six Nations captain Dan Biggar’s ‘wealth of experience’ Wayne Pivac hails Wales’ Six Nations captain Dan Biggar’s ‘wealth of experience’
Antonio Conte: Premier League’s handling of postponed fixtures is strange Antonio Conte: Premier League’s handling of postponed fixtures is strange
Novak Djokovic saga: Tennis Australia ‘deeply regrets’ impact of ‘recent events’ Novak Djokovic saga: Tennis Australia ‘deeply regrets’ impact of ‘recent events’
Chelsea welcome decision to define ‘rent boy’ chant as homophobic slur

Chelsea welcome decision to define ‘rent boy’ chant as homophobic slur

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more