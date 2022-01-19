RTÉ and Virgin Media Television to bring Six Nations Rugby free-to-air

RTÉ and Virgin Media Television will bring all Six Nations Rugby action this year free-to-air for Irish sports fans.

The broadcasters today announced details of their partnership, which will include coverage of Ireland men’s, women’s and U-20s campaigns.

All games can be watched live across RTÉ and Virgin Media Television from Friday, February 4th.

“We are delighted to have the Guinness Six Nations back on RTÉ and we are looking forward to bringing great coverage and analysis of all three Championships to audiences across our services,” said RTÉ director general Dee Forbes.

Virgin Media Television managing director Paul Farrell said the “unique partnership puts sport and rugby fans first.”

The partnership will see all matches in the Guinness Six Nations equally aired across both broadcasters.

Ireland open the 2022 edition of the Championship on Saturday February 5th against reigning champions Wales. Then on March 26th, the Women's Six Nations begins with current title holders England taking on rivals Scotland.

RTÉ’s Six Nations Rugby coverage of all 45 matches across the three tournaments will include exclusive free-to-air matches on RTÉ2, RTÉ Radio and RTÉ Player, while RTÉ.ie/Sport will have minute-by-minute match coverage.

Virgin Media Television will broadcast live and exclusive coverage across Virgin Media One, Virgin Media Two, Virgin Media Sport and Virgin Media Player.