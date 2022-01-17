Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 20:24

Chelsea trio Thomas Tuchel, Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy win FIFA awards

Tuchel was named men’s manager of the year after steering his club to Champions League glory last season
Chelsea trio Thomas Tuchel, Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy win FIFA awards

By Mark Walker, PA

Chelsea claimed both coaching prizes at the FIFA Best Football Awards, as Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes won the men’s and women’s awards respectively, while Edouard Mendy was named men’s goalkeeper of the year.

Tuchel was named men’s coach of the year after steering his club to Champions League glory last season.

The 48-year-old German replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge in January 2021 and had an immediate impact, starting his spell with a 14-game unbeaten run.

Former Borussia Dortmund and Paris St Germain head coach Tuchel also led Chelsea to the FA Cup final and a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.

He was named on a seven-man shortlist alongside Antonio Conte, Hansi Flick, Pep Guardiola, Roberto Mancini, Lionel Scaloni and Diego Simeone.

Hayes, 45, guided the Blues to Women’s Super League and League Cup glory last season and steered the London side to the Champions League final.

She was named WSL manager of the season for her feats and was awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours for services to football.

Mendy, 29, is in his second season at the Premier League club after joining from Rennes in September 2020.

The Senegal international had been nominated for the award alongside Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Germany’s Manuel Neuer.

Chile’s Christiane Endler, who joined Lyon from Paris St Germain in June 2021, was named women’s goalkeeper of the year.

Tuchel was shocked to receive the award from world football’s governing body.

He said: “It was a pretty normal day so far at the training centre, I’ve just come from training because we have a game (on Tuesday), but now you opened the envelope and said my name, it’s pretty surreal.

“I’m overwhelmed, I feel a bit uncomfortable actually. I enjoy the journey and I enjoy the club, it’s a good fit. The company on the journey is so good, so I’m grateful to have such supportive people around me, to feel so good in such a competitive club.

“We’ve lost a bit of track to Manchester City in the (Premier) League, but in other competitions we follow our goals still. We try to be the best versions of ourselves and try to compete at the highest level. We’ll try our best to fulfil our dreams.”

Hayes said she was taken aback at winning the accolade and paid tribute to her players and staff at Chelsea.

Speaking via video link at the ceremony, she said: “I’m completely shocked. It’s down to the players and the fantastic people who represent my work. Ultimately, the coach is only as good as the people they have around them.

“I’ve got brilliant people at Chelsea that have helped to support the team to the place we’re at. Honestly, I’m absolutely shocked right now.”

More in this section

Novak Djokovic could face French Open battle as rules on unvaccinated tighten Novak Djokovic could face French Open battle as rules on unvaccinated tighten
Bruno Fernandes urges Man Utd to learn lessons following Aston Villa frustration Bruno Fernandes urges Man Utd to learn lessons following Aston Villa frustration
Wayne Rooney linked with Everton job after Rafael Benitez sacked Wayne Rooney linked with Everton job after Rafael Benitez sacked
Chelsea welcome decision to define ‘rent boy’ chant as homophobic slur

Chelsea welcome decision to define ‘rent boy’ chant as homophobic slur

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more