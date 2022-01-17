Mayo confirms Oisin Mullin to remain in Ireland

Muireann Duffy

Mayo footballer Oisin Mullin has decided against a move to Australia to play AFL, the county has confirmed.

In a tweet on Sunday night, Mayo GAA said it is "delighted to confirm that two-time PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year Oisin Mullin will be staying in Ireland".

The tweet added Mullin will be "making himself available for the Green & Red for 2022".

Mayo GAA is delighted to confirm that two-time PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year Oisin Mullin will be staying in Ireland. Oisin will be making himself available for the Green & Red for 2022 🟢🔴



Full details below 🔽 https://t.co/LgwhdT7Ue4https://t.co/oMDt5TCVDh pic.twitter.com/uZ0WyrHDYP — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) January 16, 2022

In a further statement released by the Mayo county board, Mullin said the possibility of going to Australia to play professionally was something he wanted to "research and consider in detail".

However, the 21-year-old said "after some careful thinking" he has decided to stay in Ireland, adding he is "really excited about joining up with the Mayo Senior Football panel as soon as possible".

"I am grateful to everyone who helped me during the process. I especially want to send my appreciation to everyone at Geelong Football Club.

"I want to thank them for their understanding and wish them every success for the future," the Kilmaine clubman said.

Mullin had been expected to join Geelong, a club based in Australia's southeastern state, Victoria, this week.

The statement also quotes Mayo Senior manager, James Horan, who said he is delighted Mullin will be part of the county panel for 2022.