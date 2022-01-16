GAA round-up: Kilcoo win Ulster title, St Finbarr's win Munster title

Digital Desk Staff

Kilcoo of Down beat Fermanagh champions Derrygonnelly Harps 3-10 to 0-3 to retain their AIB Ulster Senior Club Football Championship title today.

Daryl Branagan, Ceilum Doherty and Shealin Johnston with the goals at the Athletic Grounds.

Elsewhere, Cork champions St Finbarr's beat Kerry's Austin Stacks 2-19 to 1-10 to win the Munster decider at Semple Stadium.

Cillian Myers-Murray and Enda Dennehy both found the back of the net for St Finbarr's.

The line-up for the All-Ireland Ladies Club football final has been completed meanwhile.

Cork's Mourneabbey will face Kilkerrin-Clonberne of Galway.

That's after respective wins over Meath champions Dunboyne and Donaghmoyne of Monaghan.

_________________________________________________________________________

All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick are through to the Munster Cup final.

That's after they beat Kerry 4-29 to 0-11 points at the LIT Gaelic Grounds today, and they'll face Clare in the final.

Henry Shefflin suffered his first loss as Galway hurling manager today.

They lost 3-29 to 0-19 points to Dublin in the Walsh Cup at Parnell Park.

Elsewhere, Kilkenny beat Laois 1-27 to 0-24 and Offaly beat Antrim 3-18 to 0-21.