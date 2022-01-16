Norwich ‘really confident as a club’ following victory over Everton – Adam Idah

By Sonia Twigg, PA Sport

Adam Idah claimed Norwich are “really confident as a club” after their 2-1 victory over Everton lifted them off the foot of the Premier League table.

Norwich struck twice in quick succession as an own goal from Michael Keane and a poke home by Idah put the home side on course for a coveted victory.

Richarlison pulled one back for the visitors shortly after coming on with a perfectly-timed overhead bicycle kick but it was not enough for the Toffees to get something out of the game.

Idah told the club website: “We’re really confident as a club. We believe that we’re good enough to stay in this league.

“Everyone played their part today. Whether it was the attackers or defenders, we all did well and we grinded out the result.

“That’s what we needed in a game like today. We need to build on this now and go from here.

“We just need to get as many wins as we can and get as many points as we can.”

The result proved to be the last straw for Everton manager Rafael Benitez, as the Spaniard was sacked today.

Wayne Rooney, currently in charge at Derby County, has been linked with the managerial position as his former club.