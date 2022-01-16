Sun, 16 Jan, 2022 - 16:20

Leinster cruise to thumping 13-try Champions Cup triumph over Montpellier

Leinster cruised past an under-strength Montpellier to resume their Heineken Champions Cup campaign with a thumping 89-7 bonus-point win at the RDS Arena
Leinster cruise to thumping 13-try Champions Cup triumph over Montpellier

By PA Sport Staff

Leinster cruised past an under-strength Montpellier to resume their Heineken Champions Cup campaign with a thumping 89-7 bonus-point win at the RDS Arena.

Despite some obvious rustiness, Leinster pocketed their bonus point by the 23rd minute and led 40-7 at half-time, with Masivesi Dakuwaqa mustering Montpellier’s only response.

Jack Conan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Ross Molony, Michael Ala’alatoa and Jordan Larmour all touched down in the opening 40 minutes, with the province’s first five conversions fired over by fly-half Byrne.

Byrne finished the match with 19 points and Jonathan Sexton kicked 10 as Leinster took their try haul to 13.

Heineken star-of-the-match Josh Van Der Flier (2), Jimmy O’Brien, Dan Sheehan (2), Conan and James Lowe shared out the second-half scores.

A wilting Montpellier played the final 13 minutes without Fijian flanker Dakuwaqa, who was sent off for a swinging arm tackle.

Disruption caused by Covid-19 meant this was Leinster’s first game in over a month and they quickly got down to business.

Conan was in acres of space for the third-minute opener before O’Brien’s pass was batted backwards by Henry Thomas, allowing Gibson-Park to pick up an opportunist second try.

Montpellier’s teenage number 10 Louis Foursans then had a kick charged down by Ronan Kelleher, Byrne following up for a simple finish under the posts.

The only real concern for Leo Cullen’s men was on the injury front, as James Ryan pulled out beforehand with a minor muscle issue and Tadhg Furlong went off early on.

Second row Molony stretched over to make it 28-0, but Montpellier’s attack sparked into life from the restart.

Boyne RFC product Karl Martin made the initial break and, with a knock-on ruled out, Dakuwaqa’s lunging 27th-minute effort from a ruck stood.

Marco Tauleigne was denied a second Montpellier try due to Guilhem Guirado’s foot in touch, before a terrific pass from Gibson-Park played in prop Ala’alatoa for Leinster’s fifth.

Livewire winger Larmour deservedly got on the scoresheet after 38 minutes, reaching over after a classy run by Caelan Doris.

Just three minutes after the interval, Van Der Flier scored from a fine Conan offload and Byrne converted for a 40-point margin.

Kildare man O’Brien soon accelerated through for a superb solo score from 40 metres out, with Byrne again converting.

The newly-introduced Sexton added the extras to Van Der Flier’s second try, as the flanker gobbled up Vincent Giudicelli’s long lineout throw and sped clean through from Montpellier’s 10-metre line.

Into the final quarter, replacement hooker Sheehan galloped over from Lowe’s return offload for Sexton to convert.

Dakuwaqa was then dismissed for a loose challenge that made contact with Van Der Flier’s head.

Sheehan completed his brace from a lineout maul, and Leinster eclipsed their biggest European winning margin from 2003 – A 92-17 victory over Bourgoin – thanks to closing tries from Conan and Lowe.

More in this section

GAA round-up: Big wins for Armagh and Clare GAA round-up: Big wins for Armagh and Clare
Pep Guardiola: Title race is not done despite Manchester City’s win over Chelsea Pep Guardiola: Title race is not done despite Manchester City’s win over Chelsea
North London derby postponed as Covid cases leave Arsenal unable to field team North London derby postponed as Covid cases leave Arsenal unable to field team
Heartbreak for Connacht as Leicester win thriller

Heartbreak for Connacht as Leicester win thriller

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more