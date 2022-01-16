Sunday Sports: Leinster take on Montpellier at the RDS

Kenneth Fox

Rugby

With 16 minutes gone in the opening half, Leinster are already three tries up as they lead 21-0 at the RDS.

They are playing their first game in over five weeks this afternoon.

They are taking on Montpellier in Pool A of the Heineken Champions Cup.

James Ryan picked up a muscle strain in the Captains Run so Garry Ringrose led the side out with Josh Murphy brought into the starting 15.

Elsewhere in Pool A Ulster face Northampton at Franklin's Gardens from 3.15pm.

Soccer

There are just two games in the Premier League today.

Liverpool can go second if they beat Brentford at Anfield where kick-off is at 2-o'clock. .

The sides played out an eventful 3-3 draw when they met in the reverse fixture in September.

At the same time West Ham entertain Leeds.

The hosts can move five points ahead of Arsenal in fifth with a win.

The Gunners' match against Tottenham - which was scheduled for today - has been postponed.

GAA

Kerry's Austin Stacks and Cork champions St Finbarr's meet in the Munster Senior Club Football final from 1.45pm at Semple Stadium today.

Then from a quarter to four, Kilcoo of Down take on Fermanagh Champions Derrygonnelly Harps in the Ulster decider at the Athletic Grounds.

The line-up for the All-Ireland Ladies Club football final will be completed today.

Cork's Mourneabbey are taking on Dunboyne of Meath in their semi-final.

While Galway champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne and Donaghmoyne of Monaghan is the other last four encounter with both of them just underway.

All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick can qualify for the Munster Cup final today.

They take on Kerry in a semi-final clash at the Gaelic Grounds, where throw-in is at 2pm.

Clare await the winners in the final.

Henry Shefflin continues his reign as Galway hurling manager this afternoon.

His side take on Dublin in the Walsh Cup from 2pm at Parnell Park.

Elsewhere, it's Kilkenny against Laois and Offaly versus Antrim.

Tennis

Reaction is continuing over a court's decision to deport Novak Djokovic from Australia.

The men's world number one was due to begin the defence of his title tomorrow but will now be heading home.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has welcomed the ruling, saying it will keep residents safe from those who are unvaccinated.

But Serbia's President, Aleksandar Vucic (pron: Voo-chitch) feels it's unfair.

Golf

Seamus Power is in a tie for third heading into the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii tonight.

The Waterford native will tee-off from 14-under-par just after 11-o'clock Irish time, four shots behind the leader Russell Henley of the United States.

Today's Masters final is just getting underway at Alexandra Palace.