'I am extremely disappointed': Djokovic reacts to visa cancellation decision

Kenneth Fox

With Novak Djokovic losing his judicial review against the cancellation of his visa, he now faces deportation from Australia.

There has been a range of different reactions to the Australian federal court upholding a government decision to cancel Novak Djokovic's visa,

It ends the Serbian's bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Among them was Djokovic himself who said: "I will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any further comments beyond this.

"I am extremely disappointed with the Court ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the Minister's decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open."

Meanwhile, the Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison said: "I welcome the decision to keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe.

"I thank the Court for their prompt attention to these issues and the patience of all involved as we have worked to resolve this issue. It's now time to get on with the Australian Open and get back to enjoying tennis over the summer."

Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic said he "spoke to Djokovic and told him we cannot wait to see him. I told him he is always welcome in Serbia."

The Serbian Prime Minister, Ana Brnabic meanwhile said:"I think that the court decision is scandalous, I am disappointed, I think it demonstrated how the rule of law is functioning or better to say not functioning in some other countries."

The ATP tour which organises the Australain Open said: "Today's decision ... marks the end of a deeply regrettable series of events. Ultimately, decisions of legal authorities regarding matters of public health must be respected.

"Irrespective of how this point has been reached, Novak is one of our sport's greatest champions and his absence from the Australian Open is a loss for the game.

"ATP continues to strongly recommend vaccination to all players."

ATP statement on Novak Djokovic’s Australian visa cancellation. — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 16, 2022

Former player and seven time major winner Mat Wilander said: "I'm surprised, and I'm shocked. I'm a little bit exhausted as well because we have been hearing about this for a week. I give Novak a lot of credit for trying but at the same time he knew there might be the possibility that with the rules you have to be vaccinated.

"Could we have a new number one? Well, it's possible. I think so much depends on how much Novak is allowed to travel, how many tournaments he is allowed to play, and in the end, is he going to have to get vaccinated?

"His career is on the line, and he might have to do something that he doesn't really want to do."

Canadian tennis player, Vasek Pospisil said Novak Djokovic would never have gone to Australia if he had not been given an exemption to enter the country by the government.

He added: "He would have skipped the Australian Open and been home with his family and no one would be talking about this mess.

"There was a political agenda at play here with the elections coming up which couldn't be more obvious."

Finally. Australian senator Nick Mckim said "Djokovic gets deported to resume his privileged life. Meanwhile, people who have been found to be genuine refugees continue to languish in Australian prisons after nine years of exile, murder, abuse and brutal dehumanisation. We must remove the Minister's god-like powers. Now."