Sat, 15 Jan, 2022 - 21:32

GAA round-up: Big wins for Armagh and Clare

All-Ireland football champions Tyrone suffered their second successive defeat of the new season this afternoon
Digital Desk Staff

All-Ireland football champions Tyrone suffered their second successive defeat of the new season this afternoon.

They lost out to Armagh by 2-15 to 1-15 at Healy Park in the Doctor McKenna Cup.

Donegal beat Antrim by 0-15 to 1-9, while Derry were 0-17 to 1-10 winners over Fermanagh.

The semi-finals will see Armagh play Monaghan, while Donegal will go up against Derry.

__________________________________________________

Laois and Kildare will meet in the semi-finals of the O'Byrne Cup.

Billy Sheehan's Laois beat Wicklow by 2-14 to 1-11 to progress.

Dublin are through to the final after a 0-16 to 0-5 win over Longford.

Offaly beat Louth by 0-15 to 2-6 while Meath were 1-15 to 1-10 winners over Wicklow.

___________________________________________________

The Clare hurlers got their new season off to a winning start earlier.

They progressed to the Munster Hurling Cup final with a 2-24 to 1-22 win over Waterford.

Limerick and Kerry play in the other semi-final tomorrow.

