Sat, 15 Jan, 2022 - 14:46

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang misses Gabon fixture due to heart condition

Aubameyang and two other players were diagnosed with “cardiac lesions”.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang misses Gabon fixture due to heart condition

By PA Sport Staff

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out of Gabon’s team to play Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday due to a minor heart condition.

The Arsenal striker tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Cameroon last week but subsequently posted on social media to say he had made a full recovery.

However, Gabon announced that Aubameyang, along with team-mates Mario Lemina and Axel Meye, had all been left out due to “cardiac lesions”.

Arsenal are understood to be satisfied that Aubameyang’s condition is not serious.

The Gabonese Football Federation said in a statement: “According to the CAF medical commission, the players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Axel Meye and Mario Lemina, barely out of Covid, cannot take part in this match.

“An examination showed cardiac lesions, and CAF did not want to take any risks.”

More in this section

Thomas Tuchel: Man City are best team and title race could be over if we lose Thomas Tuchel: Man City are best team and title race could be over if we lose
Alphonso Davies stops training after mild inflammation of heart discovered Alphonso Davies stops training after mild inflammation of heart discovered
We won’t write it off – Jurgen Klopp learns useful lesson from Arsenal stalemate We won’t write it off – Jurgen Klopp learns useful lesson from Arsenal stalemate
North London derby postponed as Covid cases leave Arsenal unable to field team

North London derby postponed as Covid cases leave Arsenal unable to field team

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more