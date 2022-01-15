Saturday sports: Connacht take on Leicester Tigers in Champions Cup

Digital Desk Staff

Rugby

Connacht host two-time champions Leicester in the Heineken Champions Cup this afternoon.

Matt Healy comes into start on the wing for the injured Mack Hansen for the westerners with Shane Delahunt and Niall Murray coming into the pack.

Kick off at the Sportsground is at a 3:13pm.

Last night Munster booked their place in the last 16 of the competition with a last-gasp 16-13 victory at Castres.

Soccer

A key game in the Premier League title race kicks-off in around half an hour.

Leaders Manchester City are ten points clear of Chelsea ahead of the visit of their nearest challengers.

At the other end of the table, Newcastle can move out of the bottom three when they welcome fellow strugglers Watford.

The late game sees Aston Villa host Manchester United after being knocked out of the FA Cup by the same opposition on Monday night.

GAA

Galway got their hands on some early season silverware last night.

The second half introduction of Shane Walsh helped steer them to a two point win over Roscommon in the FBD League final.

Dublin can seal an O’Byrne Cup final place with a win over Longford at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this afternoon.

In the same section, Louth host Offaly.

Wexford, Wicklow and Laois all have hopes of making the semi-finals from Group B.

Wexford lead on points difference ahead of their game with Meath in Ashbourne.

While Laois face Wicklow at Crettyard.

The winner of the meeting of Antrim and Donegal will secure a Doctor McKenna Cup semi-final.

Armagh can leap above Cavan in Section B if they beat a Tyrone side still finding their feet.

While Derry take on Fermanagh in Section C.

Tennis

Court papers show Australian government ministers think Novak Djokovic's presence in the country will increase anti-Covid vaccination sentiment.

The world tennis number one, who's due to begin defending his Australian Open title on Monday, is back in detention after having his visa revoked for a second time.

An appeal hearing has been scheduled for 10.30 Irish time tonight.

Golf

Waterford's Seamus Power is in a decent position at the halfway stage of golf's Hawaiian Open.

He is on 9-under-par - among a group tied for fifth - six shots off leader Russell Henley.

The American played his last six holes in six-under-par, including an eagle at the last.