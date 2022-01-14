Munster beat Castres Olympique with late try from Gavin Coombes

Munster made it three wins from three on Friday night after beating Castres Olympique in the Heineken Champions Cup.

It was Gavin Coombes that saved the game for the Reds after he scored a late try following a penalty advantage.

Coombes' try was the only occasion Munster got over the line, with Jack Crowley keeping his side ticking over throughout the game.

The first score of the match came after 10 minutes when Crowley scored a penalty 40 metres out, which put his side ahead by three.

Castres responded with a try 28 minutes in, scored by Thomas Larregain and converted by Ben Botica.

The home side finished the second half 7-3 up.

It was a game of penalties after the break with Crowley and Botica scoring two each.

Munster's late try came with about two minutes to go when Coombes picked the ball from the back of the ruck and stuck it over the line. Crowley converted which left the Irish side up by three at the final whistle.

Friday nights win leaves Munster top of the group with 13 points.