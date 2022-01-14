Fri, 14 Jan, 2022 - 19:12

Judd Trump feeds off ‘incredible atmosphere’ to book Masters semi-final spot

Trump shouted “come on, baby!” to the raucous 2,000-strong crowd at Alexandra Palace after reaching the last four.
Judd Trump feeds off ‘incredible atmosphere’ to book Masters semi-final spot

By PA Sport Staff

Judd Trump paid tribute to the fans at Alexandra Palace after storming into the semi-finals of the Masters with a 6-1 win over Kyren Wilson.

Trump shouted “Come on, baby!” to the raucous 2,000-strong crowd after setting up a last-four clash with either Mark Selby or Barry Hawkins.

The 32-year-old is bidding for the second Masters title of his career after previously triumphing in 2019.

Trump said in his post-match interview: “There’s a different energy this year – we all appreciate everything more because of what is going on.

“It feels like everyone wants to let their hair down, go to venues and see sport live and experience it all again.

“Everyone is happy to be allowed out to do what they want to do, and the players are feeding off that. There have been some incredible games and incredible atmospheres, the players are enjoying being out there.”

2022 Cazoo Masters – Day Six – Alexandra Palace
Judd Trump was on top form against Kyren Wilson (Adam Davy/PA)

The result proved slightly flattering to Trump, who established an early lead with breaks of 68 and 74 before Wilson hauled back the deficit to a single frame.

Wilson looked set to level but ran out of position on a break of 53 and it proved the crucial moment in the match, as Trump responded with 50 to re-establish his two-frame cushion, then produced a stirring 76 in the next to move two from victory.

A missed red to the middle by Wilson in next gave Trump the opportunity to establish a 5-1 lead, and he wrapped up his emphatic victory in the next.

More in this section

Thomas Tuchel: Man City are best team and title race could be over if we lose Thomas Tuchel: Man City are best team and title race could be over if we lose
Emma Raducanu thriving on pressure as she spearheads Australian Open challenge Emma Raducanu thriving on pressure as she spearheads Australian Open challenge
Alphonso Davies stops training after mild inflammation of heart discovered Alphonso Davies stops training after mild inflammation of heart discovered
Chelsea chase City scalp and new boys eye debuts – Premier League talking points

Chelsea chase City scalp and new boys eye debuts – Premier League talking points

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more