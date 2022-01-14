GAA: This weekend's club and intercounty fixtures

Muireann Duffy

The day of reckoning has almost arrived in Munster and Ulster as the two provinces decide who will join Roscommon's Pádraig Pearses and Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes in the All-Ireland Club Football semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the Ladies Football Club Championship has reached is penultimate stage, with clubs from Cork, Galway, Meath and Monaghan hoping to bag their place in the final, set for Saturday, January 29th.

There's also a host of intercounty games across Ulster and Leinster on Saturday and Sunday, following the Connacht FBD final between Galway and Roscommon on Friday evening.

Here's a quick summary of this weekend's fixtures...

Club

All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Club semi-finals:

Mourneabbey (Cork) v Dunboyne (Meath) - Sunday, January 16th, 1pm (Mourneabbey Community Centre)

Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) v Donaghmoyne (Monaghan) - Sunday, January 16th, 1pm (Kilkerrin-Clonberne GAA pitch)

Both games will be live-streamed on the LGFA's Facebook page.

'It's going to be an absolute cracker!' - the new kids on the block from @DunboyneGAA are going into the @MourneabbeyLFC lion's den this Sunday in the @currentacc_ie All Ireland Senior Club semi!



Join @JeromeQuinn for coverage on our Facebook Page!



pic.twitter.com/vY6Q7R9yZV — Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) January 13, 2022

Munster Senior Club Football final:

Austin Stacks (Kerry) v St Finbarr's (Cork) - Sunday, January 16th, 1.45pm (Semple Stadium) - Live coverage on TG4 from 1.30pm

Ulster Senior Club Football final:

Derrygonnelly Harps (Fermanagh) v Kilcoo (Down) - Sunday, January 16th, 3.45pm (Athletic Grounds) - Live coverage on TG4 from 3.40pm

Intercounty

FBD final (Connacht):

Galway v Roscommon - Friday, January 14th, 5.45pm (Connacht GAA Airdrome) - Deffered coverage on TG4 from 7.30pm

Aicsean ón Air Dome anocht/tonight



Watch below for the down-low ⬇️



🏐 @Galway_GAA v @RoscommonGAA

🏆 Cluiche Ceannais FBD



⏰ 17:45 - YouTube Spórt TG4 💻

🔗 Nasc sa bio / link in bio



⏰ 19:30 - @TG4TV 📺

🔄 Iarbheo / Deferred@ConnachtGAA | #GAApic.twitter.com/VRnZmwL6ft — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 14, 2022

O'Byrne Cup (Leinster):

Longford v Dublin - Saturday, January 15th, 2pm (Pearse Park)

Louth v Offaly - Saturday, January 15th, 2pm (Ardee)

Laois v Wicklow - Saturday, January 15th, 2pm (Crettyard)

Meath v Wexford - Saturday, January 15th, 5pm (Ashbourne)

Walsh Cup (Leinster):

Dublin v Galway - Sunday, January 16th, 2pm (Parnell Park)

Offaly v Antrim - Sunday, January 16th, 2pm (O'Connor Park)

Kilkenny v Laois - Sunday, January 16th, 2pm (Callan)

Our Senior Hurlers are back in Walsh Cup action this Sunday against Galway at Parnell Park 👕💪



🎟 Ticket & streaming info here ➡️ https://t.co/7iuD3KGKFq#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/3jmhtD3xI8 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) January 13, 2022

McKenna Cup (Ulster):

Antrim v Donegal, Saturday, January 15th, 1.30pm (Corrigan Park)

Tyrone v Armagh, Saturday, January 15th, 1.30pm (Healy Park)

Fermanagh v Derry, Saturday, January 15th, 1.30pm (Roslea)

Conor McGurk Cup (Ulster):

Down v Louth - Saturday, January 15th, 1pm (Ballela)

Antrim v Donegal - Saturday, January 15th, 1.30pm (Portglenone)

Tyrone v Armagh - Saturday, January 15th, 1.30pm (Healy Park)

Fermanagh v Derry - Saturday, January 15th, 1.30pm (Shamrock Park)