Fri, 14 Jan, 2022 - 07:14

Novak Djokovic’s Australian visa cancelled

Djokovic was hoping to defend his Australian Open title.
By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent, Melbourne

Novak Djokovic has had his Australian visa cancelled for a second time.

The world number one had been waiting since a judge overturned the original decision on Monday to find out whether iimmigration minister Alex Hawke would use his powers to reimpose the penalty.

And, just before 6pm (7am Irish time) on Friday, Hawke released a statement saying he had made the judgement to send Djokovic home “on health and good order grounds”.

Hawke said: “Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.

“This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds.

“In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic.

“The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

