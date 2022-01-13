Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 13:01

‘Fingers crossed’ – Cristiano Ronaldo confident he will play against Aston Villa

The 36-year-old missed Monday night’s FA Cup win over Steven Gerrard’s side with a muscular problem.
‘Fingers crossed’ – Cristiano Ronaldo confident he will play against Aston Villa

By Ian Parker, PA

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to be fit for Manchester United’s Premier League match against Aston Villa this Saturday.

The 36-year-old missed Monday night’s FA Cup win over Steven Gerrard’s side with a muscular problem but was due to train on Thursday with the hope of returning to Ralf Rangnick’s squad for the trip to Villa Park.

“I’m good,” Ronaldo said on the club website. “I just have a little touch but, you know, it’s part of my work.


“You know, we have to feel some pain sometimes. It’s nothing big and I hope to be good soon.”

Asked if he would be fit for the match, Ronaldo added: “I hope so. We will try on Thursday. I will try to train as normal. Let’s see how the body reacts.

“Fingers crossed. I’m confident.”

Ronaldo, who gave his backing to interim manager Rangnick in an interview which aired on Wednesday evening, has featured in all of United’s league fixtures since his return to the club at the end of August.

As the club’s top scorer with 14 goals in all competitions, the Portugal international shows no signs of slowing down as his 37th birthday approaches at the start of next month.


 

“I know my body,” he added. “One hundred per cent. I’m mature and experience gives you the possibility for you to understand your mind, your body and everything around football.

“So it’s good. I’m a different person, a different player (to my younger self) but the ambition is still the same.

“I want to play and help the team.”

More in this section

Ronaldo backs Rangnick but admits finishing outside top three is unacceptable Ronaldo backs Rangnick but admits finishing outside top three is unacceptable
All postponed European matches cancelled amid uncertainty over group phase All postponed European matches cancelled amid uncertainty over group phase
Ronnie O’Sullivan sweeps aside Jack Lisowski to book Masters quarter-final spot Ronnie O’Sullivan sweeps aside Jack Lisowski to book Masters quarter-final spot
Jarrod Bowen scores twice as West Ham beat Norwich to return to top four

Jarrod Bowen scores twice as West Ham beat Norwich to return to top four

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more