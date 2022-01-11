Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 18:09

Ronnie O’Sullivan sweeps aside Jack Lisowski to book Masters quarter-final spot

O’Sullivan will face Australia’s Neil Robertson in the last eight.
By Phil Casey, PA

Seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan cruised into the quarter-finals of the Masters with a 6-1 victory over Jack Lisowski at Alexandra Palace.

Lisowski made a break of 108 in the second frame to get back on level terms after O’Sullivan won a scrappy opener but missed a routine green in the next and watched O’Sullivan make an 86 clearance to move 2-1 ahead.

A break of 63 extended O’Sullivan’s lead and he returned from the mid-session interval with a total clearance of 127 and further contributions of 64 and 125 to the delight of the partisan crowd.

“I struggled early on, I was really, really nervous,” O’Sullivan said in a post-match interview.

“It’s such a big crowd, we’ve been playing behind closed doors for so long I forgot what it was like to play in front of a crowd, let alone a crowd like this full of mad Londoners.

“I was feeling the pressure, but after the second frame I calmed down a bit and thought, okay, let’s just try and play snooker and I played all right.”

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O’Sullivan plays a shot during his 6-1 win over Jack Lisowski during day three of the 2022 Cazoo Masters (John Walton/PA)

O’Sullivan, who will face Australia’s Neil Robertson in the last eight, added: “I’ll just savour every match I play – 20 majors, most successful player of all time.

“I’ve just got to keep thinking of that and take that into the match and let him worry about me.”

