Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 13:32

Tennis: Emma Raducanu thumped by in-form Elena Rybakina in Sydney

The US Open champion went down 6-0 6-1 in less than an hour
Tennis: Emma Raducanu thumped by in-form Elena Rybakina in Sydney

By PA Sport Staff

Emma Raducanu narrowly avoided a humbling ‘double-bagel’ defeat as she crashed out of the Sydney International to world number 13 Elena Rybakina.

The 19-year-old US Open champion was thumped 6-0 6-1 in 55 minutes in her first match since recovering from a bout of coronavirus.

Raducanu’s defeat came on the same day she secured a ranking of 17 for next week’s Australian Open, and she will now be painfully aware of the size of her task ahead.

The British player was over-powered by her opponent, fresh off a run to the final of the Adelaide International last week, and lost the first nine games of the match.

Raducanu flashed a smile after avoiding the indignity of a shut-out in the 10th game, but she continued to be let down by a second-serve percentage that barely scraped over 10 per cent.

Raducanu saved the first two match points against her with arguably her two best shots of the match, before succumbing to the inevitable as Rybakina eased into the last 16.

More in this section

Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical
Andy Murray steps up Australian Open preparations with win over Viktor Durasovic Andy Murray steps up Australian Open preparations with win over Viktor Durasovic
Barcelona register Ferran Torres after agreeing new Samuel Umtiti deal Barcelona register Ferran Torres after agreeing new Samuel Umtiti deal
Thomas Frank feels James Ward-Prowse is world’s best free-kick specialist

Thomas Frank feels James Ward-Prowse is world’s best free-kick specialist

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more