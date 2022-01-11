Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 11:23

Andy Murray steps up Australian Open preparations with win over Viktor Durasovic

Murray required just 72 minutes to sink the world number 345 in the first round of the Sydney Tennis Classic.
Andy Murray steps up Australian Open preparations with win over Viktor Durasovic

By PA Sport Staff

Andy Murray stepped up preparations for his Australian Open return by brushing aside Viktor Durasovic in the first round of the Sydney Tennis Classic.

Murray required just 72 minutes to sink the world number 345 and bounce back from his disappointing loss to Facundo Bagnis in Melbourne to win 6-3 6-1.

The former world number one has accepted a wild card for the Australian Open, three years after intimating he may have played his last game due to impending hip surgery.

Murray said in his on-court interview: “It is really nice to get my range and hopefully I can carry that through to Melbourne.

“I was hoping to get matches in Melbourne last week, but that didn’t happen. Thankfully the tournament organisers agreed to give me the wild card and the opportunity to play here, and I am very grateful for that.”

Murray produced a strong performance from the baseline to outclass Durasovic, and the Scot will next face Georgian second seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

More in this section

Thomas Frank feels James Ward-Prowse is world’s best free-kick specialist Thomas Frank feels James Ward-Prowse is world’s best free-kick specialist
Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical
Ralf Rangnick reveals Edinson Cavani wants to stay at Manchester United Ralf Rangnick reveals Edinson Cavani wants to stay at Manchester United
Barcelona register Ferran Torres after agreeing new Samuel Umtiti deal

Barcelona register Ferran Torres after agreeing new Samuel Umtiti deal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more