Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 18:05

Wales and Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey tests positive for Covid-19

The 31-year-old has been linked with a return to the Premier League this month.
By PA Sport Staff

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, the Serie A club have announced.

The Italian side revealed on Monday evening that the 31-year-old Wales international, who has been linked with a return to the Premier League during the January transfer window, had returned a positive result.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Juventus Football Club announces that Aaron Ramsey has tested positive for Covid-19. The player has already been placed in isolation.”

Ramsey headed for Italy in July 2019 after his 11-year spell at Arsenal had drawn to a close.

The Gunners have been touted as a possible destination for their former player with relegation-haunted Newcastle and Burnley also understood to be among a host of English top-flight clubs monitoring developments.

Injuries have hampered him during his spell at Juve, where he has not started a game since the season’s opening fixture with manager Massimiliano Allegri having described him as “an outgoing player”.

