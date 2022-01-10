Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 17:08

Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical

Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.
Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical

By PA Sport Staff

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.

Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.

Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.

“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”

Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the club’s Bodymoor Heath training ground.

The Premier League club have signed Coutinho on loan for the rest of the season from Barcelona and have the option to buy the former Liverpool midfielder.

Barcelona confirmed Villa will pay part of Coutinho’s wages as he returns to the Premier League after four years and teams back up with former Liverpool team-mate Gerrard.

Philippe Coutinho returns to the Premier League after a four-year absence
Philippe Coutinho returns to the Premier League after a four-year absence (Peter Byrne/PA)

Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018 in a deal worth £146million but has struggled at the Nou Camp and spent 2019-20 on loan at Bayern Munich.

Despite helping Barca win LaLiga in 2018 and 2019 he never found the form he displayed in the Premier League.

Coutinho becomes Gerrard’s first signing at Villa since he joined from Rangers in November to replace Dean Smith.

More in this section

Barcelona register Ferran Torres after agreeing new Samuel Umtiti deal Barcelona register Ferran Torres after agreeing new Samuel Umtiti deal
Ralf Rangnick reveals Edinson Cavani wants to stay at Manchester United Ralf Rangnick reveals Edinson Cavani wants to stay at Manchester United
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp talks up Kaide Gordon’s finishing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp talks up Kaide Gordon’s finishing
Thomas Frank feels James Ward-Prowse is world’s best free-kick specialist

Thomas Frank feels James Ward-Prowse is world’s best free-kick specialist

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more