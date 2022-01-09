Sunday Sports: FA Cup, provincial hurling and football finals

Digital Desk Staff

SOCCER

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will return to take charge of the team for today's FA Cup match against Shrewsbury.

He is now out of isolation after having Covid-19.

An outbreak at the club means a youthful team is expected to feature in the match. Kick-off at Anfield is at 2pm.

Elsewhere, in FA Cup action, Tottenham host Morecame and Wolves are at home to Sheffield United, both at 2pm

Arsenal then travel to Nottingham Forrest at 5.10pm.

The tie of the day, however, might be another 2pm kick-off, with West Ham and Leeds doing battle in an all-Premier-League affair.

GAELIC GAMES

Limerick champions Kilmallock take on Waterford kingpins Ballygunner in the AIB Munster Senior Hurling Championship final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh from 3.30pm.

Before that, the Connacht Senior Football title is up for grabs, when Knockmore take on Padraig Pearses at James Stephen's Park.

Knockmore have won the last two Mayo Championships while Pearses have taken two of the last three Roscommon titles.

Throw in for this one, is at 1.30pm.

On the County scene, Henry Shefflin gets his Galway reign underway in Ballinaloe against Offaly in the Walsh Cup.

In the same competition, Laois and Wexford hurlers meet in Rathdowney.

While Dublin host Antrim - all games throw in at 2pm.

In the McGrath Cup, Limerick host Tipperary, also from 2pm.

While in the Dr McKenna Cup, there's a 1pm throw-in for Monaghan and Fermanagh in Clones.

TENNIS

An Australian government submission says Novak Djokovic wasn't told his "so-called medical exemption" would be accepted.

It comes ahead of the world number one's deportation appeal hearing, which begins later, despite the government's request for a two-day delay.

Djokovic remains in a detention hotel after having his visa revoked.

GOLF

Seamus Power will go into the final round of th Tournament of Champions inside the top 20 after a third round 69 last night,

Power sits on 14-under-par.

Spain's Jon Rahm and Australian Cameron Smith are joint-leaders on 26-under.