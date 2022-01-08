Rugby: 14-man Munster beat Ulster at Thomond Park

A 14-man Munster came from behind in the second half of their United Rugby Championship game to beat Ulster at Thomond Park.

After retuning to the squad for Saturday's match, Munster's Simon Zebo was sent off in the first quarter, with his side then trailing for much of the game afterwards.

The first try of the day came after seven minutes when Ulster's Robert Herring got over the line, John Cooney then making the conversion.

Munster's first score came after 33 minutes from a penalty, with the Reds getting a second just before half-time. However, discipline proved difficult for both sides, as Ulster received a penalty in extra time, making it 6-10 at the break.

The penalties continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over with Ulster receiving another one 57 minutes in.

Munster responded 10 minutes later with a big score from Mike Haley to give his side a boost, however Crowley failed to convert.

In their bid to take the lead, the home side scored another try with five minutes to go. The score came from Alex Kendellen who was a late addition to the squad. Ben Healy made the conversion, putting his side ahead to win the game 18-13.