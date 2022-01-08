Kenny hits nine for Rynaghs’ revenge in All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Final

Daragh Ó Conchúir

Kate Kenny repeated her semi-final heroics with a nine-point contribution as St Rynaghs exacted revenge on Gailltír to become 2020 AIB All-Ireland intermediate club camogie champions at Semple Stadium.

The sides had met in the 2019 decider, when the Déise crew prevailed, but the Saints were stronger on this occasion.

Gailltír began with a very strong wind and had two points in 38 seconds from the Fitzgerald cousins, Annie and Aoife. Rynaghs’ experience gave them a boost, and they gradually settled into the fray, beginning to get on top in the rucks. A number of frees resulted and Kenny slotted three of them.

McLoughlin helped herself to a super score from a tight angle too and the Banagher contingent led by 0-4 to 0-3 at the water break, Aoife Fitzgerald having driven over from a 60m free at the other end.

It might have been even better for the winners, when Kenny’s free dropped into the mixer and McLoughlin drew a fantastic reflex save from Jackman with her first-time shot off the sod from close range.

The netminder also needed to be very alert on three or four other occasions in mopping up a number of loose ends as Rynaghs threatened.

Aoife Hartley levelled again from distance and in all the teams were locked together five times in that opening period and six in total.

Aoife Fitzgerald and Kenny exchanged frees, the latter after being fouled herself and after the former lofted over from near 65m, Kenny split the posts with her first score from play after being found by Gráinne Dolan.

Gailltír were the quickest out of the traps once more, as Corcoran’s searing run ended with a scooped shot that just cleared the crossbar at the start of the second half.

Kenny equalised from a free once more and McLoughlin’s goal came directly from the next attack.

Both outfits defended stoutly, and Orla Murphy switched the Fitzgerald cousins in a bid to get Annie into the game more. The Blues really ramped up the pressure in the final quarter throwing kitchen sink, cooker and all at their rivals.

A huge moment arrived when Saints custodian Galligan made a double save from Corcoran and Alannah O’Sullivan.

Four minutes later, Kenny glided into space and slotted magisterially after Louise Mannion had carried for 40 metres.

Aoife Fitzgerald took a point from a free on the 20m line as four minutes of added time were signalled, but it was St Rynaghs who had the final say.

Kenny produced what will already take beating for score of the year.

Linda Sullivan did the spadework initially but Kenny had so much to do when gathering possession. Excellent footwork made some space before she unleashed a shot, tight to the left sideline and no more than 25m from the end-line. Daly followed, and sweet victory was finally assured.