GAA: This weekend's Club Championship final fixtures

There are three club provincial finals set to get underway this weekend.
There is plenty of action taking place in the GAA club scene this weekend with three provincial club finals set to take place.

In the first final this weekend, Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) will take on Naas (Kildare) in the Leinster SFC final in Croke Park.

The Dublin side are hoping to bridge a 12-year gap between Leinster successes.

Meanwhile, Naas will be gunning for the game after being crowned Kildare champions for the first time in 30 years.

The game will be live on RTÉ Two at 5pm.

On Sunday, Knockmore (Mayo) are set to face Padraig Pearses (Roscommon) in the Connacht Club SFC final.

The game is expected to be a close one with both clubs having had great county success in recent years.

The game can be watched on TG4 at 1.30pm.

Alson on Sunday, in the Munster SHC final, Kilmallock (Limerick) will play Ballygunner (Waterford) in Parc Ui Chaoimh.

With both clubs having eased through Munster, the final should be an action packed match.

The game can be watched on TG4 at 3.30pm.

