Saturday Sports: FA Cup third round, Leinster club football final, O'Byrne Cup

Digital Desk Staff

SOCCER

Middlesbrough are 2-0 at League Two Mansfield in the third round of the FA Cup.

Blackpool lead 1-0 at Hartlepool while it's goalless in the other three lunchtime kick-offs.

Burnley are at Huddersfield, Millwall are taking on Crystal Palace at The Den, Coventry are playing Derby and Bristol City are taking on Fulham.

Holders Leicester begin their defence of the trophy at home to Watford this afternoon, before Chelsea host non-league Chesterfield.

GAELIC GAMES

Kilmacud Crokes forward Paul Mannion looks set to start in this evening's AIB Leinster Club Football Final.

The All-Star forward had been a doubt for the Croke Park clash with Naas due to a knee injury.

Kilmacud had close run matches against Wolfe Tones and Portarlington in the last two rounds and Mannion says that's ideal preparation for today's decider.

Throw in at Croke Park is at 5pm.

It's also the opening day of football's O'Byrne Cup.

Holders Longford begin their campaign against Louth, Westmeath travel to Kildare, Wexford host Laois and Offaly play Dublin.

Sligo and Roscommon meet in the semi-finals of the FBD League at the Connacht Air Dome this evening.

The winners will progress to take on Galway in the decider.

While Clare and Cork meet at Miltown-Malbay in the McGrath Cup.

RUGBY

Peter O'Mahony and Simon Zebo are back for Munster for this evening's visit of Ulster to Thomond Park in the United Rugby Championship.

The Reds are looking to bounce back from their loss at Connacht last week while Ulster are playing for the first time in three weeks.

Duane Vermeulen starts his first URC game for the northern province and there's a 7.35pm start in Limerick.

TENNIS

Court documents suggest Novak Djokovic had a 'valid medical exemption' to waive him of a vaccine mandate, to travel for the Australian Open tennis.

His application shows he tested positive for coronavirus last month.

But the world number one's had his visa revoked, and is stuck in a quarantine hotel until the issue is resolved by appeal on Monday.

GOLF

Seamus Power says he'll need two more rounds in the mid 60s this weekend if he's to contend at the Tournament of Champions.

He signed for an eight-under round of 65 in Hawaii last night to move to 10-under-par.

Power is inside the top ten and seven strokes behind leader Cameron Smith.