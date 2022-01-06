Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 12:35

Arsenal fined after admitting they failed to control players against Man City

The Gunners suffered a frustrating 2-1 loss.
Arsenal fined after admitting they failed to control players against Man City

By PA Sport staff

Arsenal have been fined £20,000 (€23,933) for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.

The north London club were charged by the Football Association after players surrounded referee Stuart Atwell following the second-half dismissal of Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes for two bookings inside two minutes.

Arsenal, who went on to lose 2-1 after a stoppage-time winner from Rodri earned City victory from an ill-tempered affair at Emirates Stadium, admitted the charge.

An FA statement read: “Arsenal FC has been fined £20,000 after admitting a charge for a breach of FA rule E20.1 and accepting the standard penalty.

“The club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 59th minute of its Premier League fixture against Manchester City FC.”

Bukayo Saka put the hosts ahead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty in the 57th minute, with match official Atwell adjudging Granit Xhaka had fouled Bernardo Silva after looking at the pitch-side monitor.

Riyad Mahrez scored from the penalty
Riyad Mahrez scored from the penalty (John Walton/PA)

Gabriel caused a melee prior to the penalty and was booked for scuffing the spot, but Riyad Mahrez held his nerve to level with the league leaders’ first shot on target.

Things went from bad to worse for Mikel Arteta’s men when Gabriel was shown a second yellow card moments later for holding back compatriot Gabriel Jesus before Rodri’s last-gasp finish capped a frustrating afternoon.

More in this section

Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, seeking injunction to stop deportation Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, seeking injunction to stop deportation
Six Nations held in one country would be better than cancelling it – Rob Baxter Six Nations held in one country would be better than cancelling it – Rob Baxter
Richard Arnold to become Man Utd CEO when Ed Woodward leaves club in February Richard Arnold to become Man Utd CEO when Ed Woodward leaves club in February
Premier League has option to reschedule Covid-hit matches later this month

Premier League has option to reschedule Covid-hit matches later this month

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more