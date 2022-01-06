Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 10:29

Sean Dyche to miss Burnley cup clash with Huddersfield after positive Covid test

Dyche tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.
Sean Dyche to miss Burnley cup clash with Huddersfield after positive Covid test

By PA Sport Staff

Burnley boss Sean Dyche will miss his side’s FA Cup tie against Huddersfield on Saturday after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Clarets, who play the Sky Bet Championship Terriers in the third round at Turf Moor in a lunchtime kick-off, said on Twitter that Dyche was in isolation.

The Premier League club said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm manager Sean Dyche will miss this weekend’s FA Cup third-round tie at home to Huddersfield, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Sean will now follow the mandatory self-isolation protocols.”

Burnley have won only one Premier League game this season and are third from bottom in the table.

Dyche’s side will be bidding for their fourth win in all competitions having beaten Newcastle and Rochdale in the Carabao Cup.

The Clarets reached the fifth round of the FA Cup last season, but were knocked out by Bournemouth in a 2-0 home defeat.

More in this section

Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, seeking injunction to stop deportation Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, seeking injunction to stop deportation
Southampton takeover by investment firm Sport Republic completed Southampton takeover by investment firm Sport Republic completed
Thomas Tuchel delighted to re-sign ‘Benjamin Button of football’ Thiago Silva Thomas Tuchel delighted to re-sign ‘Benjamin Button of football’ Thiago Silva
Premier League has option to reschedule Covid-hit matches later this month

Premier League has option to reschedule Covid-hit matches later this month

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more