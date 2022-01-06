Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 08:07

Football rumours: Steven Gerrard calls Philippe Coutinho about Aston Villa loan

The Premier League race is heating up for the signature of Coutinho’s Brazil team-mate Bruno Guimaraes.
Football rumours: Steven Gerrard calls Philippe Coutinho about Aston Villa loan

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has reportedly asked Philippe Coutinho about coming to Villa Park on loan.

The pair played together at Liverpool, with the Brazilian leaving the Reds in 2018 to join Barcelona.

The Mirror, which cites Spanish outlet El Partidazo de Cope, says Gerrard has made contact regarding his former team-mate and a short-term deal to bring the playmaking 29-year-old to the West Midlands is in the works.

The Standard has Everton entering the race to sign Coutinho’s fellow Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes. But the Toffees will have to compete with Arsenal and Newcastle for the 24-year-old midfielder’s signature, while the paper reports Lyon are reluctant to let their player leave.

Ruben Neves applauds
Ruben Neves is a wanted man (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ruben Neves, 24, could be heading to a new home in the north-west. The Sun says Manchester United want to sign the Wolves and Portugal midfielder this month.

Barcelona have reportedly offered Samuel Umtiti to Newcastle on a potential loan deal with an option to buy. The Mail reports the France centre-back, 28, could find himself at St James’ Park after the Magpies’ bid for Sven Botman was rejected.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Neco Williams: Sky Sports says Liverpool could allow the Wales defender, 20, to leave the club in January.

Sergino Dest: Barcelona’s United States full-back, 21, could be snapped up during the transfer window by Chelsea, reports the Star.

Aaron Ramsey: The 31-year-old Wales midfielder is on the verge of quitting Juventus, according to Sky, and boss Massimiliano Allegri has said he is an “outgoing player”.

More in this section

Premier League has option to reschedule Covid-hit matches later this month Premier League has option to reschedule Covid-hit matches later this month
Six Nations held in one country would be better than cancelling it – Rob Baxter Six Nations held in one country would be better than cancelling it – Rob Baxter
Thomas Tuchel delighted to re-sign ‘Benjamin Button of football’ Thiago Silva Thomas Tuchel delighted to re-sign ‘Benjamin Button of football’ Thiago Silva
Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, seeking injunction to stop deportation

Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, seeking injunction to stop deportation

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more