Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 15:22

Premier League drops twice-weekly PCR testing for Covid-19 on players and staff

PCR tests will only be taken to confirm a positive lateral flow result from Thursday.
Premier League drops twice-weekly PCR testing for Covid-19 on players and staff

By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

The Premier League is dropping twice-weekly PCR testing for Covid-19 on all players and staff, the PA news agency understands.

From Thursday clubs will continue to conduct daily lateral flow tests (LFTs) on training days but PCR tests will only be taken to confirm a positive lateral flow result.

The move away from routine PCR testing is understood to have been made completely independently of the change in the Government’s approach to testing and isolation.

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) announced on Wednesday that from January 11 an asymptomatic individual who tested positive for Covid-19 on an LFT would no longer need to take a PCR test to confirm the result, and that their period of isolation would begin on the date of the positive LFT.

The league will adopt the new rules on isolation for asymptomatic individuals when they come into force, rather than starting the isolation period when the result of the follow-up PCR is known.

On December 14, the Premier League introduced the requirement for daily lateral flow testing and twice-weekly PCR tests to combat the threat posed by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

Prior to that, clubs had been conducting twice-weekly lateral flow tests and only using PCRs to confirm positive cases.

The league announced on Monday that 14,250 Covid-19 tests were administered on players and club staff between December 27 and January 2, out of which 94 (0.65 per cent) were positive.

This was the first decrease in eight weeks, with 103 positives recorded the previous week.

More in this section

Southampton takeover by investment firm Sport Republic completed Southampton takeover by investment firm Sport Republic completed
Thomas Tuchel delighted to re-sign ‘Benjamin Button of football’ Thiago Silva Thomas Tuchel delighted to re-sign ‘Benjamin Button of football’ Thiago Silva
Lukaku's critical comments 'not intentional', says Tuchel Lukaku's critical comments 'not intentional', says Tuchel
Six Nations held in one country would be better than cancelling it – Rob Baxter

Six Nations held in one country would be better than cancelling it – Rob Baxter

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more