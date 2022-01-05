Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 14:24

Aaron Ramsey is ‘an outgoing player’, says Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri

The former Arsenal player has been linked with a return to the Premier League.
By Ian Parker, PA

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has offered the strongest sign yet that Aaron Ramsey could return to the Premier League this month by saying the Wales midfielder is on his way out of the Serie A club.

Ramsey has been linked with former club Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle while reports on Tuesday said Burnley had seen a formal approach for the 31-year-old turned down by the player.

But his exit from Turin seems increasingly likely during January, something that Allegri appeared to confirm in a press conference on Wednesday.

“Aaron Ramsey returned today after his leave to work in England, but he is an outgoing player,” Allegri said.

Ramsey joined Juve on a free transfer from Arsenal in the summer of 2019, earning a reported £400,000 a week, and collected a Serie A winners’ medal in his first season.

But he has struggled to nail down a regular place in the side while being hampered by a series of injuries and remains one game short of his 50th Serie A appearance.

Ramsey has been on the pitch for less than 100 minutes of league action this term and Juve would be keen to get at least a portion of his considerable wages off the books.

But, while signalling that Ramsey’s time was up, Allegri dismissed reports that Spain forward Alvaro Morata would be allowed to join Barcelona.

“I told Alvaro that he is staying here, he is not leaving Juventus, end of story,” Allegri added.

