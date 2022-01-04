Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 13:32

Graham Rowntree commits to a future with Munster

Munster forwards coach Graham Rowntree has committed his future to the province
Munster forwards coach Graham Rowntree has committed his future to the province by signing a two-year contract extension.

It'll keep the former Lions and England coach at Thomond Park until the end of the 2024 season and he says it was an "easy decision" to stay.

Munster's head-coach Johann van Graan is set to move to Bath next summer while senior coach Stephen Larkham will return to Australia to take up a role with the Brumbies.

Meanwhile, Munster will be without Jean Kleyn for their inter-pro clash with Ulster on Saturday.

The Ireland second-row is set to have a scan on the knee injury he picked up in last weekend’s defeat at Connacht.

Reds’ head-coach Johan van Grann will also be without forwards Jason Jenkins and Chris Cloete for the visit of the northern province to Thomond Park.

Jenkins suffered an abdominal injury in training while Cloete is recovering from a neck issue.

