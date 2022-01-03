Antonio Brown leaves Tampa Bay Buccaneers after walking out on team

By PA Sport Staff

Antonio Brown has dramatically left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after walking out on his team during their comeback victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

The controversial wide receiver, who played a part in the Bucs’ Super Bowl victory last season, pulled off his helmet, jersey and pads and ran down the tunnel as his team trailed in the third quarter at the MetLife Stadium.

The circumstances surrounding the matter were not clear but head coach Bruce Arians said after the Buccaneers rallied to win 28-24 that Brown was no longer part of his plans.

“He is no longer a Buc,” he said in an interview reported on nfl.com. “That’s the end of the story.”

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler, had only returned to action last weekend after a knee injury and serving a three-game suspension for breaking the NFL’s Covid-19 protocols.

Quarterback Tom Brady led the Buccaneers’ comeback from 24-17 in the fourth quarter, clinching victory with 15 seconds remaining as he found Cyril Grayson with a 33-yard touchdown pass. The win improved their record at the top of the NFC South to 12-4.

Elsewhere a last-minute Evan McPherson field goal saw the Cincinnati Bengals snatch a 34-31 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and claim the AFC North title. Rookie Ja’Marr Chase finished with 11 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

The Tennessee Titans beat the Miami Dolphins 34-3 to secure first place in AFC South while the New England Patriots secured their play-off berth with a 50-10 thrashing of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Buffalo Bills also reached the play-offs courtesy of a 29-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens’ last-minute 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles kept their play-off hopes alive with 23-20 and 20-16 wins over the Indianapolis Colts and the Washington Football Team respectively.

The Green Bay Packers secured the top seed in the NFC with a 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns as the Packers secured home-field advantage throughout the play-offs.

The Arizona Cardinals bounced back from three straight defeats with a 25-22 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Seattle Seahawks are out of the play-off picture but they picked up a 51-29 win over the Detroit Lions.

The New Orleans Saints kept their own play-off hopes alive with an 18-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Justin Herbert took his season tally to 35 with another two touchdown passes in the Los Angeles Chargers’ 34-13 win over the Denver Broncos.

The San Francisco 49ers kept their NFC play-off hopes on track with a 23-7 victory over the Houston Texans.