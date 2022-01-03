Mon, 03 Jan, 2022 - 10:31

Chris Froome suffers knee setback in preparations for new season

Froome won the last of his four yellow jerseys in 2017.
Chris Froome suffers knee setback in preparations for new season

By PA Sport Staff

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has been forced to delay his preparations for the 2022 season due to a knee injury.

The 36-year-old revealed he damaged a tendon in his knee during pre-season training.

“I’ve just got back from doing some scans at the hospital,” Froome said on his YouTube channel.

“For the last 10 days or so I’ve been getting quite a bit of pain on the outside of my knee while I’m pedalling.

“Unfortunately I think just getting back into training these past couple of weeks I might have been a little bit too keen, pushing a little bit too much.

“This was after a few weeks off the bike and maybe the body wasn’t ready to push that hard. It’s flared up and caused a bit of inflammation.

“What it means is I’m going to have to take the best part of a week off the bike before starting very gradually.

 

“It’s definitely a setback for me. I’m not too sure where I’m going to start the racing year and it’s going to push everything back slightly.”

Froome is no stranger to injuries having broken his femur, elbow, hip and ribs in a crash while training at the Criterium du Dauphine in Roanne, France, in 2019.

Froome won the Tour de France in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017. He returned to the race in 2021 but sustained injuries on the opening stage, going on to finish 133rd.

More in this section

Sunday Sports: Chelsea to take on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge Sunday Sports: Chelsea to take on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge
Ramsdale says Arsenal can challenge elite if level shown against City is kept up Ramsdale says Arsenal can challenge elite if level shown against City is kept up
Lionel Messi one of four PSG players to test positive for Covid-19 Lionel Messi one of four PSG players to test positive for Covid-19
Michail Antonio says ‘jewel’ Manuel Lanzini is sparkling again

Michail Antonio says ‘jewel’ Manuel Lanzini is sparkling again

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more