Sun, 02 Jan, 2022 - 18:38

LaLiga leaders Real Madrid stunned by Getafe

Real’s lead at the top remains at eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla.
By PA Sport Staff

Real Madrid suffered only a second LaLiga defeat of the season as Carlo Ancelotti’s table-toppers were beaten 1-0 at Getafe.

The 16th-placed hosts secured the shock result via a ninth-minute finish from Enes Unal, who slotted past Thibaut Courtois having seized the ball from Eder Militao just inside the Real box.

Luka Modric cracking a shot against the bar eight minutes later was as close as Ancelotti’s men went in their efforts to hit back.

Their lead at the top remains at eight points ahead of second-placed Sevilla, who have played two games fewer, facing Cadiz away on Monday.

Atletico Madrid ended their four-match losing streak with a 2-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano which saw Diego Simeone’s side replace their opponents in fourth place.

Angel Correa notched a brace at the Wanda Metropolitano, scoring in the 28th and 53rd minutes.

Elche hung on to draw 0-0 at home with Granada after having Diego Gonzalez sent off two minutes into the second half.

