Sunday Sports: Chelsea to take on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge

SOCCER

Chelsea will take on Liverpool today as they look to keep their chances of a Premier League title in reach. There are reports that Romelu Lukaku won't be a part of Chelsea's squad following his controversial recent interview.

The Blues are currently one point ahead of Liverpool who sit in third place. Jurgen Klopp will not be on the sideline after receiving a suspected positive test for Covid-19. Kick off is at 4.30pm.

Elsewhere, Brentford host Aston Villa while Burnley are away to Leeds and Everton entertain Brighton, all of which are kicking off at 2pm.

RACING

It is a busy day at Naas with a seven race card starting at 12.30pm.

Gordon Elliott's horse Ginto is expected to go off the favourite in the feature race, the Grade 1 Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle, at 2.10pm.

DARTS

Reigning champion Gerwyn Price is out of the PDC World Championship - despite throwing a perfect nine-dart finish. Price was beaten 5-4 by Michael Smith in the quarter-finals.

During the game, Price had to ask for a heckler to be removed which may have put his rhythm off.

Smith now faces James Wade in the last four later today.