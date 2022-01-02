Sun, 02 Jan, 2022 - 10:56

Sunday Sports: Chelsea to take on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge

The Blues are currently one point ahead of Liverpool who sit in third place.
Sunday Sports: Chelsea to take on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge

SOCCER

Chelsea will take on Liverpool today as they look to keep their chances of a Premier League title in reach. There are reports that Romelu Lukaku won't be a part of Chelsea's squad following his controversial recent interview.

The Blues are currently one point ahead of Liverpool who sit in third place. Jurgen Klopp will not be on the sideline after receiving a suspected positive test for Covid-19. Kick off is at 4.30pm.

Elsewhere, Brentford host Aston Villa while Burnley are away to Leeds and Everton entertain Brighton, all of which are kicking off at 2pm.

RACING

It is a busy day at Naas with a seven race card starting at 12.30pm.

Gordon Elliott's horse Ginto is expected to go off the favourite in the feature race, the Grade 1 Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle, at 2.10pm.

DARTS

Reigning champion Gerwyn Price is out of the PDC World Championship - despite throwing a perfect nine-dart finish. Price was beaten 5-4 by Michael Smith in the quarter-finals.

During the game, Price had to ask for a heckler to be removed which may have put his rhythm off.

Smith now faces James Wade in the last four later today.

More in this section

Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea clash after ‘suspected’ positive Covid test Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea clash after ‘suspected’ positive Covid test
Davinson Sanchez heads late winner as Spurs claim dramatic win at Watford Davinson Sanchez heads late winner as Spurs claim dramatic win at Watford
Everton sign Ukraine left back Vitaliy Mykolenko at start of January window Everton sign Ukraine left back Vitaliy Mykolenko at start of January window
Michail Antonio says ‘jewel’ Manuel Lanzini is sparkling again

Michail Antonio says ‘jewel’ Manuel Lanzini is sparkling again

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more