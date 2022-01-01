Sat, 01 Jan, 2022 - 15:30

Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea clash after ‘suspected’ positive Covid test

The Liverpool manager reported mild symptoms and is self isolating.
Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea clash after ‘suspected’ positive Covid test

By PA Sport Staff

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday after returning what the club called a “suspected” positive test for coronavirus.

Liverpool confirmed Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders will take charge for the fixture, and said no further players have been affected beyond the three previously confirmed by Klopp.

Liverpool said in a statement: “Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive Covid-19 test result.

“The Reds manager, who reported mild symptoms ahead of the fixture, is now isolating.

“Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will therefore lead the team for the 4.30pm GMT kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

“Testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad in addition to the three confirmed by Klopp on Friday.

Liverpool Training and Press Conference
Pep Lijnders (left) will take charge of Liverpool at Stamford Bridge (Nick Potts/PA)

“Three backroom staff members have returned suspected positive results, however.”

Klopp revealed on Friday that three players, whom he declined to name, had tested positive for the virus and would be ruled out of the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Despite distancing himself from suggestions the game could be in danger, he described each new day as a “lottery” as he awaited news of new cases.

Bristol Rovers’ New Year’s Day trip to Leyton Orient was postponed hours before kick-off due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Rovers squad.

Crystal Palace have confirmed manager Patrick Vieira will return to the dugout for the late kick-off with West Ham.

The Eagles boss has missed the last two games against Tottenham and Norwich after testing positive for Covid-19 during the festive period.

While the club confirmed his positive result on Boxing Day, Vieira’s period of self-isolation has now ended, and he is able to resume touchline responsibilities for the visit of West Ham.

More in this section

Paris St Germain remain hopeful of persuading Mbappe to sign new contract Paris St Germain remain hopeful of persuading Mbappe to sign new contract
Manchester City facing best Arsenal team since I came to England, says Pep Guardiola Manchester City facing best Arsenal team since I came to England, says Pep Guardiola
Sean Dyche ‘very confident’ of Burnley’s survival hopes Sean Dyche ‘very confident’ of Burnley’s survival hopes
Everton sign Ukraine left back Vitaliy Mykolenko at start of January window

Everton sign Ukraine left back Vitaliy Mykolenko at start of January window

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more