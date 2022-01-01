Saturday sports: Connacht to face Munster in the United Rugby Championship

RUGBY

Connacht are set to take on Munster in the United Rugby Championship at 5.15pm.

Mack Hansen is back in the Connacht line-up after being out with a calf injury. The wingers return is a boost for his side as Hansen is the leading try scorer in this year's competition.

In Munster's squad, it's a big day for Alex Kendellen as he is handed a starting role in the back row for the first time.

The match is live on TG4.

SOCCER

Arsenal lead Manchester City 1-0 at the Emirates. Pep Guardiola's side have the opportunity to move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a win.

Meanwhile, Tottenham can move into fifth place if they beat Watford later today, throw in is at 3pm.

The Premier League also sees Crystal Place take on West Ham at 5.30pm.

There is just one game in the Championship today with Blackpool facing Hull at 3pm.

RACING

The EBF Mares Chase is the stand-out race of an eight-race schedule at Fairyhouse today. The EBF Mares Chase will get underway at 2.40pm.

Tramore will also be busy today with a seven-race event.

DARTS

The first of the World Darts Championship quarter-finals will get underway this afternoon.

World number four James Wade will take on Mervyn King at 12.45pm. Peter Wright plays Callan Rydz while defending champion Gerwyn Price takes on Michael Smith.

Two-time winner Gary Anderson and Luke Humphries will also battle it out in the other quarter-final clash.