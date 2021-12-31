Fri, 31 Dec, 2021 - 13:27

Southampton’s home clash with Newcastle postponed due to Covid-19

The Magpies confirmed the game had been postponed due to ongoing coronavirus cases and injuries in their squad.
Southampton’s home clash with Newcastle postponed due to Covid-19

By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

Southampton’s home match against Newcastle on Sunday has become the latest Premier League game to be called off amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The Magpies confirmed the game had been postponed due to ongoing coronavirus cases and injuries in their squad.

It follows the postponement of their scheduled game against Everton on Thursday this week.

A Newcastle statement read: “In accordance with protocol, the Magpies submitted a separate request to the Premier League to postpone the trip to the south coast, and this has been approved by the Premier League board.

“Both away fixtures will now be rescheduled and new dates and times will be confirmed in due course.

“Newcastle United once again thanks the respective clubs and the Premier League for their co-operation and understanding.

“The club also extends its sincere apologies to supporters affected by both postponements and asks them to retain their tickets.”

The game at St Mary’s is the second Premier League match in week 21 to be postponed, following the announcement on Thursday night that the New Year’s Day clash between Leicester and Norwich was off.

Top-flight clubs have stepped up their Covid-19 protocols, including daily testing for players and club staff.

Despite that, a record 103 cases were confirmed last week.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed the club were awaiting PCR confirmation of three new Covid cases among the playing group, with further positives within the coaching staff.

The German said the situation was “not cool” but that the Reds were not close to requesting their match at Chelsea on Sunday be postponed.

More in this section

Novak Djokovic hoping to play in Australian Open, says team-mate Dusan Lajovic Novak Djokovic hoping to play in Australian Open, says team-mate Dusan Lajovic
Victor Lindelof hoping for swift return after positive Covid test Victor Lindelof hoping for swift return after positive Covid test
Ian Wright: Africa Cup of Nations coverage is ‘completely tinged with racism’ Ian Wright: Africa Cup of Nations coverage is ‘completely tinged with racism’
Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo assaulted during a burglary at his home

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo assaulted during a burglary at his home

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more