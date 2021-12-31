Fri, 31 Dec, 2021 - 09:15

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

The Gunners are reportedly eager to keep the England international amid rumours that Liverpool are also circling.
Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Arsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.

Elsewhere, The Sun reports that just after signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, for £55million, Barcelona are again eyeing-up the English Premier League club for talent.  The paper writes that Barca are now looking at City defender, Aymeric Laporte (27).

Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte, crosses his arms during a game.
Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte, 27. (Adam Davy/PA)

The Sun also carries the rumour that Newcastle are keeping an eye on Juventus’ midfielder Aaron Ramsey, with West Ham and Everton also reportedly interested in the 31-year-old. The paper claims the Italian club are keen for the Wales international – who they acquired from Arsenal on a free transfer in 2019 – leave.

In more Newcastle-related gossip, the Daily Mail reports that the club are  closing in on signing defender Sven Botman – a 21-year-old Dutchman currently with Lille. The highly-rated player is valued at £30million by the French champions. The Magpies are reportedly not the only interested party, the Mail says, with AC Milan apparently also showing interest in Botman.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Franck Kessie: Italian outlet Ansa reports that Liverpool have made a contract offer to the 25-year-old AC Milan midfielder. The Ivory Coast player’s deal at the San Siro expires at the end of this season.

Alvaro Morata: Spanish outlet AS reports that Barcelona’s top target for the January transfer window is the 29-year-old former Chelsea striker who is currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid.

More in this section

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo assaulted during a burglary at his home Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo assaulted during a burglary at his home
Novak Djokovic hoping to play in Australian Open, says team-mate Dusan Lajovic Novak Djokovic hoping to play in Australian Open, says team-mate Dusan Lajovic
Mervyn King ends long wait for World Darts Championship quarter-final return Mervyn King ends long wait for World Darts Championship quarter-final return
Victor Lindelof hoping for swift return after positive Covid test

Victor Lindelof hoping for swift return after positive Covid test

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more