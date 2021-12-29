Norwich report racist abuse of Adam Idah to police

Wed, 29 Dec, 2021 - 15:14

Norwich City have reported online racist abuse directed at Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah to police
James Cox

Norwich City have reported online racist abuse directed at Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah to police.

The club said it was "disappointed" by allegations of racism following yesterday's 3-0 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace.

It is also claimed a Crystal Palace player received racist abuse from a fan during the match. This has also been reported to police.

Last night, Ireland international Idah, 20, posted screenshots of the racist messages he received from a fan after the game.

“Following our game at Crystal Palace, the club were disappointed to learn of both online racist comments directed at some of our players, as well as alleged in-stadia racist comments directed at opposing players by our supporters,” Norwich said in a statement.

“Such behaviour is not welcome in following and supporting Norwich City.

“The club will continue to support those players affected, whilst demanding action from social media companies to ensure that users are held accountable for their unacceptable behaviour.

“The club have also reported the incident to Norfolk Police.

“An individual has also been identified and an investigation is ongoing following the alleged racist comments directed at Crystal Palace’s players.

“No player, whether our player or an opposition player, should be subject to this type of abuse.

“All at Norwich City will continue to do everything we can to eradicate all forms of unlawful discrimination from the game.

“Where identified, the club will support and impose the strongest possible sanctions against perpetrators of this behaviour.”

