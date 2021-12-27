Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 22:08

Gary Neville criticises Man United ‘whinge-bags’ after poor start at Newcastle

The relegation-battling Magpies led 1-0 at the break at St James’ Park after Allan Saint-Maximin’s seventh-minute goal.
Gary Neville criticises Man United ‘whinge-bags’ after poor start at Newcastle

By PA Sport Staff

Gary Neville labelled Manchester United’s players “whinge-bags” as he slated a “shocking” first-half performance against Newcastle.

The relegation-battling Magpies led 1-0 at the break at St James’ Park after Allan Saint-Maximin’s seventh-minute goal punished a Raphael Varane mistake, and the hosts might have scored more against a below-par United side.

It was Manchester United’s attitude that most upset their former defender Neville, with Cristiano Ronaldo one of several players who appeared to spend more time on the pitch arguing than trying to create opportunities.

“They’re a bunch of whinge-bags,” pundit Neville said at half-time on Sky Sports. “Watch them on that pitch. I’ll not go into names but they’re whinging at each other, arms up in the air complaining about everything. Honestly, they were absolutely shocking in that first half.

“They got the last manager the sack. Ralf Rangnick is not going to get the sack, he’s only had two or three weeks with them, but they’ll get a lot of managers the sack if they carry on like that, because that’s a really, really poor performance.

“It’s only 45 minutes but they’ve got to sort themselves out because that’s massively below anything expected.”

Neville said he could understand if there was a degree of rustiness to United’s performance after 16 days without a game due to Covid postponements, with their training ground closed for much of that time and sessions under new boss Rangnick deeply compromised.

 

But he pointed to a lack of effort as unacceptable.

“There’s no pressing, no urgency, the basics of the game,” he said. “Every single battle of the game they’ve lost. That’s been a really poor performance. Not one single thing has gone right as a team. Not one single player can go in at half-time and say they’ve done their jobs or done themselves justice.”

Asked if there had been any positives, Neville said: “Nothing. I can’t say anything other than the fact they’ve had 16 days without a game and potentially there’s some reasons there but there are still the basics of the game you can do properly – win your battles, go for tackles, show a bit of urgency and look like it matters.”

More in this section

Raheem Sterling says Man City must learn to finish teams off after Foxes scare Raheem Sterling says Man City must learn to finish teams off after Foxes scare
Jan Bednarek nets late winner as Southampton clinch rare victory at West Ham Jan Bednarek nets late winner as Southampton clinch rare victory at West Ham
Football Covid crisis continues with postponed Arsenal match against Wolves Football Covid crisis continues with postponed Arsenal match against Wolves
Leopardstown: Rachael Blackmore wins on Envoi Allen

Leopardstown: Rachael Blackmore wins on Envoi Allen

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more