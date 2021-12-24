Fri, 24 Dec, 2021 - 17:20

Ulster vs Connacht called off due to positive Covid-19 cases

The postponement comes after the clash between Munster and Leinster was also called off earlier in the week.
Ulster vs Connacht called off due to positive Covid-19 cases

Digital Desk Staff

The United Rugby Championship fixture between Ulster Rugby and Connacht Rugby on St Stephen's Day has been postponed.

The game, which was due to be played at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast will not go ahead as scheduled after a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Ulster Rugby squad.

The URC Medical Advisory Group liaised with Ulster and local health authorities and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled, the province said in a statement.

Tournament orgainsers will now consider available dates to reschedule the game.

Ulster added that ticket holders are advised that their tickets remain valid for the rescheduled fixture, and the Ulster Rugby Ticket Office will be in touch with options once the new date has been confirmed.

Other derby games between Munster and Leinster and the Ospreys and Dragons had previously been postponed.

It leaves Cardiff’s home game with Scarlets as the only remaining URC fixture to be played on Sunday.

In a URC game that did go ahead on Christmas Eve, Benetton confirmed their current superiority over Italian rivals Zebre Parma with a dominant 39-14 win.

In England, Sunday’s Gallagher Premiership programme plans to go ahead as scheduled with five games set to be played.

The competition’s round of matches is due to be completed by Monday’s game between Harlequins and Northampton.

More in this section

GAA: 2022 Allianz National Leagues fixtures guide GAA: 2022 Allianz National Leagues fixtures guide
Football rumours: Newcastle enter race for signature of Tottenham’s Joe Rodon Football rumours: Newcastle enter race for signature of Tottenham’s Joe Rodon
Ralph Hasenhuttl says hectic Christmas schedule will definitely lead to injuries Ralph Hasenhuttl says hectic Christmas schedule will definitely lead to injuries
Football rumours: Barcelona’s Sergino Dest attracts interest at Stamford Bridge

Football rumours: Barcelona’s Sergino Dest attracts interest at Stamford Bridge

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more