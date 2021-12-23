GAA: 2022 Allianz National Leagues fixtures guide

Muireann Duffy

The GAA has published next year's master fixtures list with the new split season squeezing the inter-county fixtures into just 26 weeks.

As usual, the Allianz National Football and Hurling Leagues will get the inter-county season underway, this year on January 29th.

The football league's four divisions will each play seven rounds, culminating in each division's final on the weekend of April 2nd/3rd.

The hurling league will again be broken into three divisions, each divided into an A and B group. The hurling semi-finals and relegation play-offs across the three divisions are scheduled to be played on the weekend of March 26th/27th, while the finals will take place on the same weekend as the football finals.

Here's all the fixtures to look forward to in the 2022 Allianz National Leagues...

The #GAA today announced its inter-county Master Fixtures list for 2022. The new split-season approach means that the average inter-county season length for each county has been reduced from 35 weeks to 26 weeks. #GAABelong — The GAA (@officialgaa) December 21, 2021

National Football League

Division 1

January: Round One- Dublin v Armagh (Croke Park, Saturday 29th, 7pm), Kildare v Kerry (Newbridge, Sunday 30th, 1.45pm), Mayo v Donegal (Markievicz Park, Sunday 30th, 1.45pm), Tyrone v Monaghan (Omagh, Sunday 30th, 3.45pm).

February: Round One- Kerry v Dublin (Austin Stack Park, Saturday 5th, 7pm). Round Two- Armagh v Tyrone (Athletic Grounds, Sunday 6th, 2pm), Monaghan v Mayo (Clones, Sunday 6th, 2pm), Donegal v Kildare (Ballybofey, Sunday 6th, 2.30pm). Round Three- Armagh v Monaghan (Athletic Grounds, Saturday 19th, 5.30pm), Dublin v Mayo (Croke Park, Saturday 19th, 7.30pm), Kerry v Donegal (Fitzgerald Stadium, Sunday 20th, 1.45pm), Tyrone v Kildare (Healy Park, Sunday 20th, 3.45pm). Round Four- Donegal v Tyrone (Ballybofey, Saturday 26th, 7.30pm), Kildare v Dublin (Newbridge, Sunday 27th, 1.45pm), Mayo v Armagh (Dr Hyde Park, Sunday 27th, 2pm), Monaghan v Kerry (Clones, Sunday 27th, 2pm).

March: Round Five- Armagh v Kildare (Athletic Grounds, Saturday 12th, 6pm), Kerry v Mayo (Austin Stack Park, Saturday 12th, 7.30pm), Donegal v Monaghan (Ballybofey, Sunday 13th, 1.45pm), Tyrone v Dublin (Omagh, Sunday 13th, 3.45pm). Round Six- Tyrone v Mayo (Healy Park, Saturday 19th, 7pm), Armagh v Kerry (Athletics Grounds, Sunday 20th, 2pm), Kildare v Monaghan (Newbridge, Sunday 20th, 2.30pm), Dublin v Donegal (Croke Park, Sunday 20th, 3.45pm). Round Seven- Donegal v Armagh (Letterkenny, Sunday 27th, 1.45pm), Kerry v Tyrone (Fitzgerald Stadium, Sunday 27th, 1.45pm), Mayo v Kildare (Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Sunday 27th, 1.45pm), Monaghan v Dublin (Clones, Sunday 27th, 1.45pm).

Division 1 final: Weekend of April 2nd/3rd, venues and times to be confirmed.

Division 2

January: Round One- Derry v Down (Owenbeg, Saturday 29th, 5pm), Clare v Offaly (Cusack Park Ennis, Sunday 30th, 2pm), Galway v Meath (Pearse Stadium, Sunday 30th, 2pm), Roscommon v Cork (Dr Hyde Park, Sunday 30th, 2pm).

February: Round One- Down v Galway (Páirc Esler, Saturday 5th, 5pm), Cork v Clare (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Saturday 5th, 7pm). Round Two- Meath v Roscommon (Páirc Tailteann, Sunday 6th, 2pm), Offaly v Derry (O'Connor Park, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round Three- Derry v Cork (Owenbeg, Sunday 20th, 2pm), Galway v Offaly (Pearse Stadium, Sunday 20th, 2pm), Meath v Down (Páirc Tailteann, Sunday 20th, 2pm), Roscommon v Clare (Dr Hyde Park, Sunday 20th, 2pm). Round Four- Offaly v Meath (O'Connor Park, Saturday 26th, 2.30pm), Cork v Galway (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Saturday 26th, 5pm), Down v Roscommon (Páirc Esler, Saturday 26th, 5pm), Clare v Derry (Cusack Park Ennis, Sunday 27th, 1pm).

March: Round Five- Down v Offaly (Páirc Esler, Saturday 12th, 5pm), Galway v Clare (Pearse Stadium, Sunday 13th, 2pm), Meath v Cork (Páirc Tailteann, Sunday 13th, 2pm), Roscommon v Derry (Dr Hyde Park, Sunday 13th, 2pm). Round Six- Cork v Down (Croke Park, Sunday 20th, 1pm), Derry v Galway (Owenbeg, Sunday 20th, 1pm), Clare v Meath (Cusack Park Ennis, Sunday 20th, 2pm), Offaly v Roscommon (O'Connor Park, Sunday 20th, 2pm). Round Seven- Down v Clare (Páirc Esler, Sunday 27th, 2pm), Meath v Derry (Páirc Tailteann, Sunday 27th, 2pm), Offaly v Cork (O'Connor Park, Sunday 27th, 2pm), Roscommon v Galway (Dy Hyde Park, Sunday 27th, 2pm).

Division 2 final: Weekend of April 2nd/3rd, venues and times to be confirmed.

Division 3

January: Round One- Limerick v Longford (Gaelic Grounds, Saturday 29th, 5pm), Fermanagh v Antrim (Brewster Park, Saturday 29th, 7pm), Louth v Laois (Ardee, Sunday 30th, 2pm), Westmeath v Wicklow (Cusack Park Mullingar, Sunday 30th, 2pm).

February: Round One- Antrim v Limerick (Corrigan Park, Saturday 5th, 2.30pm). Round Two- Laois v Westmeath (O'Moore Park, Sunday 6th, 2pm), Longford v Louth (Pearse Park, Sunday 6th, 2pm), Wicklow v Fermanagh (Aughrim, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round Three- Armagh v Monaghan (Athletics Grounds, Saturday 19th, 5.30pm), Fermanagh v Laois (Brewster Park, Saturday 19th, 6pm), Limerick v Louth (Gaelic Grounds, Sunday 20th, 2pm), Westmeath v Longford (Cusack Park Mullingar, Sunday 20th, 2pm). Round Four- Wicklow v Limerick (Aughrim, Saturday 26th, 2.30pm), Laois v Antrim (O'Moore Park, Saturday 26th, 6pm), Longford v Fermanagh (Pearse Park, Sunday 27th, 2pm), Louth v Westmeath (Ardee, Sunday 27th, 2pm).

March: Round Five- Antrim v Longford (Corrigan Park, Saturday 12th, 2.30pm), Fermanagh v Louth (Brewster Park, Saturday 12th, 7pm), Limerick v Westmeath (Gaelic Grounds, Saturday 12th, 7pm), Wicklow v Laois (Aughrim, Sunday 13th, 2pm). Round Six- Laois v Limerick (O'Moore Park, Saturday 19th, 7pm), Longford v Wicklow (Pearse Park, Sunday 20th, 2pm), Louth v Antrim (Ardee, Sunday 20th, 2pm), Westmeath v Fermanagh (Cusack Park Mullingar, Sunday 20th, 2pm). Round Seven- Antrim v Westmeath (Corrigan Park, Sunday 27th, 2pm), Laois v Longford (O'Moore Park, Sunday 27th, 2pm), Limerick v Fermanagh (Gaelic Grounds, Sunday 27th, 2pm), Wicklow v Louth (Aughrim, Sunday 27th, 2pm).

Division 3 final: Weekend of April 2nd/3rd, venues and times to be confirmed.

Division 4

January: Round One- Carlow v London (Cullen Park, Saturday 29th, 7pm), Leitrim v Cavan (Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Sunday 30th, 2pm), Waterford v Tipperary (Dungarvan, Sunday 30th, 2pm).

February: Round Two- London v Waterford (McGovern Park Ruislip, Sunday 6th, 1pm), Sligo v Carlow (Markievicz Park, Sunday 6th, 1pm), Cavan v Wexford (Breffni Park, Sunday 6th, 2pm), Tipperary v Leitrim (Semple Stadium, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round Three- Carlow v Waterford (Cullen Park, Saturday 19th, 7pm), Leitrim v London (Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Sunday 20th, 2pm), Sligo v Cavan (Markievicz Park, Sunday 20th, 2pm), Wexford v Tipperary (Wexford Park, Sunday 20th, 2pm). Round Four- Tipperary v Sligo (Semple Stadium, Saturday 26th, 7pm), London v Wexford (McGovern Park Ruislip, Sunday 27th, 1pm), Cavan v Carlow (Breffni Park, Sunday 27th, 2pm), Waterford v Leitrim (Fraher Field, Sunday 27th, 2pm).

March: Round Five- Sligo v London (Markievicz Park, Sunday 13th, 12pm), Carlow v Leitrim (Cullen Park, Sunday 13th, 2pm), Cavan v Tipperary (Breffni Park, Sunday 13th, 2pm), Wexford v Waterford (Wexford Park, Sunday 13th, 2pm). Round Six- London v Cavan (McGovern Park Ruislip, Sunday 20th, 12pm), Waterford v Sligo (Fraher Field, Sunday 20th, 2pm), Leitrim v Wexford (Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Sunday 20th, 2.30pm), Tipperary v Carlow (Semple Stadium, Sunday 20th, 3.45pm). Round Seven- Tipperary v London (Semple Stadium, Saturday 26th, 7pm), Carlow v Wexford (Cullen Park, Sunday 27th, 1pm), Cavan v Waterford (Breffni Park, Sunday 27th, 1pm), Sligo v Leitrim (Markievicz Park, Sunday 27th, 1pm).

Division 4 final: Weekend of April 2nd/3rd, venues and times to be confirmed.

National Hurling League

Division 1A

February: Round One- Cork v Clare (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Saturday 5th, 5pm), Wexford v Limerick (Wexford Park, Sunday 6th, 1.45pm), Galway v Offaly (Pearse Stadium, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round Two- Limerick v Galway (Gaelic Grounds, Saturday 12th, 7pm), Clare v Wexford (Cusack Park Ennis, Sunday 13th, 1.45pm), Offaly v Cork (O'Connor Park, Sunday 13th, 2pm). Round Three- Galway v Wexford (Pearse Stadium, Sunday 27th, 2pm), Offaly v Clare (O'Connor Park, Sunday 27th, 2pm), Limerick v Cork (Gaelic Grounds, Sunday 27th, 3.45pm).

March: Round Four- Cork v Galway (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Saturday 5th, 7pm), Clare v Limerick (Cusack Park Ennis, Sunday 6th, 1.45pm), Wexford v Offaly (Wexford Park, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round Five- Galway v Clare (Pearse Stadium, Sunday 20th, 1.45pm), Limerick v Offaly (Gaelic Grounds, Sunday 20th, 1.45pm), Wexford v Cork (Wexford Park, Sunday 20th, 1.45pm).

Division 1B

February: Round One- Laois v Tipperary (O'Moore Park, Saturday 5th, 6pm), Kilkenny v Antrim (Nowlan Park, Sunday 6th, 1pm), Dublin v Waterford (Parnell Park, Sunday 6th, 3.45pm). Round Two- Antrim v Dublin (Corrigan Park, Saturday 12th, 2pm), Waterford v Laois (Walsh Park, Sunday 13th, 2pm), Tipperary v Kilkenny (Semple Stadium, Sunday 13th, 3.45pm). Round Three- Tipperary v Dublin (Semple Stadium, Saturday 26th, 5pm), Antrim v Waterford (Corrigan Park, Sunday 27th, 1pm), Kilkenny v Laois (Nowlan Park, Sunday 27th, 2pm).

March: Round Four- Dublin v Kilkenny (Parnell Park, Saturday 5th, 5pm), Waterford v Tipperary (Walsh Park, Sunday 6th, 1.45pm), Laois v Antrim (O'Moore Park, Sunday 6th, 3.45pm). Round Five- Kilkenny v Waterford (Nowlan Parkv Sunday 20th, 1.45pm), Laois v Dublin (O'Moore Park, Sunday 20th, 1.45pm), Tipperary v Antrim (Semple Stadium, Sunday 20th, 1.45pm).

Division 1 semi-finals & relegation play-off: Weekend of March 26th/27th, venues and times to be confirmed.

Division 1 final: Weekend of April 2nd/3rd, venues and times to be confirmed.

Division 2A

February: Round One- Westmeath v Kerry (Cusack Park Mullingar, Sunday 6th, 12.30pm), Down v Carlow (McKenna Park, Sunday 6th, 1pm), Kildare v Meath (Newbridge, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round Two- Carlow v Westmeath (Cullen Park, Sunday 13th, 2pm), Kerry v Kildare (Austin Stack Park, Sunday 13th, 2pm), Meath v Down (Páirc Tailteann, Sunday 13th, 2pm). Round Three- Carlow v Kerry (Cullen Park, Sunday 27th, 12.30pm), Down v Kildare (McKenna Park, Sunday 2th, 2pm), Meath v Westmeath (Páirc Tailteann, Sunday 27th, 2pm).

March: Round Four- Kerry v Meath (Austin Stack Park, Sunday 6th, 2pm), Kildare v Carlow (Newbridge, Sunday 6th, 2pm), Westmeath v Down (Cusack Park Mullingar, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round Five- Down v Kerry (McKenna Park, Saturday 19th, 2pm), Kildare v Westmeath (Newbridge, Sunday 20th, 12.30pm), Meath v Carlow (Páirc Tailteann, Sunday 20th, 12.30pm).

Division 2B

February: Round One- Derry v Sligo (Celtic Park, Saturday 5th, 2pm), Donegal v London (Letterkenny, Sunday 6th, 12pm), Mayo v Wicklow (Ballina Stephenites, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round Two- London v Mayo (McGovern Park Ruislip, Sunday 13th, 1pm), Wicklow v Derry (Aughrim, Sunday 13th, 1pm), Sligo v Donegal (Markievicz Park, Sunday 13th, 2pm). Round Three- Sligo v London (Markievicz Park, Sunday 27th, 12pm), Wicklow v Donegal (Aughrim, Sunday 27th, 12.30pm), Derry v Mayo (Celtic Park, Sunday 27th, 2pm).

March: Round Four- London v Wicklow (McGovern Park Ruislip, Sunday 6th, 1pm), Donegal v Derry (Letterkenny, Sunday 6th, 2pm), Mayo v Sligo (Ballina Stephenites, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round Five- Derry v London (Celtic Park, Sunday 20th, 12pm), Mayo v Donegal (Ballina Stephenites, Sunday 20th, 1pm), Wicklow v Sligo (Aughrim, Sunday 20th, 1pm).

Division 2 semi-finals & relegation play-off: Weekend of March 26th/27th, venues and times to be confirmed.

Division 2A & 2B finals: Weekend of April 2nd/3rd, venues and times to be confirmed.

Division 3A

February: Round One- Armagh v Louth (Athletic Grounds, Saturday 5th, 2.30pm), Warwickshire v Monaghan (Páirc na hÉireann Birmingham, Sunday 6th, 1pm), Roscommon v Tyrone (Dr Hyde Park, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round Two- Tyrone v Warwickshire (Healy Park, Sunday 13th, 1pm), Louth v Roscommon (Dundalk, Sunday 13th, 2pm), Monaghan v Armagh (Inniskeen, Sunday 13th, 2pm). Round Three- Louth v Monaghan (Dundalk, Saturday 26th, 2pm), Roscommon v Warwickshire (Athleague, Sunday 27th, 1pm), Tyrone v Armagh (Healy Park, Sunday 27th, 2pm).

March: Found Four- Warwickshire v Louth (Páirc na hÉireann Birmingham, Saturday 5th, 1pm), Armagh v Roscommon (Athletic Grounds, Sunday 6th, 2pm), Monaghan v Tyrone (Inniskeen, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round Five- Roscommon v Monaghan (Dr Hyde Park, Sunday 20th, 1pm), Tyrone v Louth (Healy Park, Sunday 20th, 1pm), Warwickshire v Armagh (Páirc na hÉireann, Sunday 20th, 1pm).

Division 3B

February: Round One- Fermanagh v Cavan (Brewster Park, Saturday 5th, 2.30pm), Lancashire v Leitrim (Venue to be confirmed, Sunday 6th, 1pm). Round Two- Cavan v Lancashire (Breffni Park, Sunday 13th, 1pm), Longford v Fermanagh (Pearse Park, Sunday 13th, 2pm). Round Three- Leitrim v Cavan (Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Saturday 26th, 2pm), Lancashire v Longford (Venue to be confirmed, Sunday 27th, 1pm).

March: Round Four- Fermanagh v Lancashire (Brewster Park, Sunday 6th, 1pm), Longford v Leitrim (Pearse Park, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round Five- Cavan v Longford (Breffni Park, Sunday 20th, 12.30pm), Leitrim v Fermanagh (Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Sunday 20th, 12.30pm).

Division 3 semi-finals: Weekend of March 26th/27th, venues and times to be confirmed.

Division 3A & 3B finals: Weekend of April 2nd/3rd, venues and times to be confirmed.