Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 18:04

GAA: 2022 Allianz National Leagues fixtures guide

All the games scheduled for the 2022 Allianz National Football and Hurling Leagues.
GAA: 2022 Allianz National Leagues fixtures guide

Muireann Duffy

The GAA has published next year's master fixtures list with the new split season squeezing the inter-county fixtures into just 26 weeks.

As usual, the Allianz National Football and Hurling Leagues will get the inter-county season underway, this year on January 29th.

The football league's four divisions will each play seven rounds, culminating in each division's final on the weekend of April 2nd/3rd.

The hurling league will again be broken into three divisions, each divided into an A and B group. The hurling semi-finals and relegation play-offs across the three divisions are scheduled to be played on the weekend of March 26th/27th, while the finals will take place on the same weekend as the football finals.

Here's all the fixtures to look forward to in the 2022 Allianz National Leagues...

National Football League

Division 1

January: Round One- Dublin v Armagh (Croke Park, Saturday 29th, 7pm), Kildare v Kerry (Newbridge, Sunday 30th, 1.45pm), Mayo v Donegal (Markievicz Park, Sunday 30th, 1.45pm), Tyrone v Monaghan (Omagh, Sunday 30th, 3.45pm).

February: Round One- Kerry v Dublin (Austin Stack Park, Saturday 5th, 7pm). Round Two- Armagh v Tyrone (Athletic Grounds, Sunday 6th, 2pm), Monaghan v Mayo (Clones, Sunday 6th, 2pm), Donegal v Kildare (Ballybofey, Sunday 6th, 2.30pm). Round Three- Armagh v Monaghan (Athletic Grounds, Saturday 19th, 5.30pm), Dublin v Mayo (Croke Park, Saturday 19th, 7.30pm), Kerry v Donegal (Fitzgerald Stadium, Sunday 20th, 1.45pm), Tyrone v Kildare (Healy Park, Sunday 20th, 3.45pm). Round FourDonegal v Tyrone (Ballybofey, Saturday 26th, 7.30pm), Kildare v Dublin (Newbridge, Sunday 27th, 1.45pm), Mayo v Armagh (Dr Hyde Park, Sunday 27th, 2pm), Monaghan v Kerry (Clones, Sunday 27th, 2pm).

March: Round Five- Armagh v Kildare (Athletic Grounds, Saturday 12th, 6pm), Kerry v Mayo (Austin Stack Park, Saturday 12th, 7.30pm), Donegal v Monaghan (Ballybofey, Sunday 13th, 1.45pm), Tyrone v Dublin (Omagh, Sunday 13th, 3.45pm). Round Six- Tyrone v Mayo (Healy Park, Saturday 19th, 7pm), Armagh v Kerry (Athletics Grounds, Sunday 20th, 2pm), Kildare v Monaghan (Newbridge, Sunday 20th, 2.30pm), Dublin v Donegal (Croke Park, Sunday 20th, 3.45pm). Round Seven- Donegal v Armagh (Letterkenny, Sunday 27th, 1.45pm), Kerry v Tyrone (Fitzgerald Stadium, Sunday 27th, 1.45pm), Mayo v Kildare (Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Sunday 27th, 1.45pm), Monaghan v Dublin (Clones, Sunday 27th, 1.45pm).

Division 1 final: Weekend of April 2nd/3rd, venues and times to be confirmed.

Dublin footballers 2021 Dublin shared the Divison 1 National Football League title with Kerry last year. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie

Division 2

January: Round One- Derry v Down (Owenbeg, Saturday 29th, 5pm), Clare v Offaly (Cusack Park Ennis, Sunday 30th, 2pm), Galway v Meath (Pearse Stadium, Sunday 30th, 2pm), Roscommon v Cork (Dr Hyde Park, Sunday 30th, 2pm).

February: Round One- Down v Galway (Páirc Esler, Saturday 5th, 5pm), Cork v Clare (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Saturday 5th, 7pm). Round Two- Meath v Roscommon (Páirc Tailteann, Sunday 6th, 2pm), Offaly v Derry (O'Connor Park, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round ThreeDerry v Cork (Owenbeg, Sunday 20th, 2pm), Galway v Offaly (Pearse Stadium, Sunday 20th, 2pm), Meath v Down (Páirc Tailteann, Sunday 20th, 2pm), Roscommon v Clare (Dr Hyde Park, Sunday 20th, 2pm). Round Four- Offaly v Meath (O'Connor Park, Saturday 26th, 2.30pm), Cork v Galway (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Saturday 26th, 5pm), Down v Roscommon (Páirc Esler, Saturday 26th, 5pm), Clare v Derry (Cusack Park Ennis, Sunday 27th, 1pm).

March: Round Five- Down v Offaly (Páirc Esler, Saturday 12th, 5pm), Galway v Clare (Pearse Stadium, Sunday 13th, 2pm), Meath v Cork (Páirc Tailteann, Sunday 13th, 2pm), Roscommon v Derry (Dr Hyde Park, Sunday 13th, 2pm). Round Six- Cork v Down (Croke Park, Sunday 20th, 1pm), Derry v Galway (Owenbeg, Sunday 20th, 1pm), Clare v Meath (Cusack Park Ennis, Sunday 20th, 2pm), Offaly v Roscommon (O'Connor Park, Sunday 20th, 2pm). Round Seven- Down v Clare (Páirc Esler, Sunday 27th, 2pm), Meath v Derry (Páirc Tailteann, Sunday 27th, 2pm), Offaly v Cork (O'Connor Park, Sunday 27th, 2pm), Roscommon v Galway (Dy Hyde Park, Sunday 27th, 2pm).

Division 2 final: Weekend of April 2nd/3rd, venues and times to be confirmed.

Westmeath's James Dolan following their relegation from Division Two last year. Photo: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Division 3

January: Round One- Limerick v Longford (Gaelic Grounds, Saturday 29th, 5pm), Fermanagh v Antrim (Brewster Park, Saturday 29th, 7pm), Louth v Laois (Ardee, Sunday 30th, 2pm), Westmeath v Wicklow (Cusack Park Mullingar, Sunday 30th, 2pm).

February: Round One- Antrim v Limerick (Corrigan Park, Saturday 5th, 2.30pm). Round Two- Laois v Westmeath (O'Moore Park, Sunday 6th, 2pm), Longford v Louth (Pearse Park, Sunday 6th, 2pm), Wicklow v Fermanagh (Aughrim, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round Three- Armagh v Monaghan (Athletics Grounds, Saturday 19th, 5.30pm), Fermanagh v Laois (Brewster Park, Saturday 19th, 6pm), Limerick v Louth (Gaelic Grounds, Sunday 20th, 2pm), Westmeath v Longford (Cusack Park Mullingar, Sunday 20th, 2pm). Round Four- Wicklow v Limerick (Aughrim, Saturday 26th, 2.30pm), Laois v Antrim (O'Moore Park, Saturday 26th, 6pm), Longford v Fermanagh (Pearse Park, Sunday 27th, 2pm), Louth v Westmeath (Ardee, Sunday 27th, 2pm).

March: Round Five- Antrim v Longford (Corrigan Park, Saturday 12th, 2.30pm), Fermanagh v Louth (Brewster Park, Saturday 12th, 7pm), Limerick v Westmeath (Gaelic Grounds, Saturday 12th, 7pm), Wicklow v Laois (Aughrim, Sunday 13th, 2pm). Round Six- Laois v Limerick (O'Moore Park, Saturday 19th, 7pm), Longford v Wicklow (Pearse Park, Sunday 20th, 2pm), Louth v Antrim (Ardee, Sunday 20th, 2pm), Westmeath v Fermanagh (Cusack Park Mullingar, Sunday 20th, 2pm). Round Seven- Antrim v Westmeath (Corrigan Park, Sunday 27th, 2pm), Laois v Longford (O'Moore Park, Sunday 27th, 2pm), Limerick v Fermanagh (Gaelic Grounds, Sunday 27th, 2pm), Wicklow v Louth (Aughrim, Sunday 27th, 2pm).

Division 3 final: Weekend of April 2nd/3rd, venues and times to be confirmed.

Derry Allianz Football League 2021 Derry triumphed over Offaly to claim the Divison Three title. Photo: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Division 4

January: Round One- Carlow v London (Cullen Park, Saturday 29th, 7pm), Leitrim v Cavan (Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Sunday 30th, 2pm), Waterford v Tipperary (Dungarvan, Sunday 30th, 2pm).

February: Round Two- London v Waterford (McGovern Park Ruislip, Sunday 6th, 1pm), Sligo v Carlow (Markievicz Park, Sunday 6th, 1pm), Cavan v Wexford (Breffni Park, Sunday 6th, 2pm), Tipperary v Leitrim (Semple Stadium, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round ThreeCarlow v Waterford (Cullen Park, Saturday 19th, 7pm), Leitrim v London (Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Sunday 20th, 2pm), Sligo v Cavan (Markievicz Park, Sunday 20th, 2pm), Wexford v Tipperary (Wexford Park, Sunday 20th, 2pm). Round Four- Tipperary v Sligo (Semple Stadium, Saturday 26th, 7pm), London v Wexford (McGovern Park Ruislip, Sunday 27th, 1pm), Cavan v Carlow (Breffni Park, Sunday 27th, 2pm), Waterford v Leitrim (Fraher Field, Sunday 27th, 2pm).

March: Round Five- Sligo v London (Markievicz Park, Sunday 13th, 12pm), Carlow v Leitrim (Cullen Park, Sunday 13th, 2pm), Cavan v Tipperary (Breffni Park, Sunday 13th, 2pm), Wexford v Waterford (Wexford Park, Sunday 13th, 2pm). Round Six- London v Cavan (McGovern Park Ruislip, Sunday 20th, 12pm), Waterford v Sligo (Fraher Field, Sunday 20th, 2pm), Leitrim v Wexford (Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Sunday 20th, 2.30pm), Tipperary v Carlow (Semple Stadium, Sunday 20th, 3.45pm). Round Seven- Tipperary v London (Semple Stadium, Saturday 26th, 7pm), Carlow v Wexford (Cullen Park, Sunday 27th, 1pm), Cavan v Waterford (Breffni Park, Sunday 27th, 1pm), Sligo v Leitrim (Markievicz Park, Sunday 27th, 1pm).

Division 4 final: Weekend of April 2nd/3rd, venues and times to be confirmed.

National Hurling League

Division 1A

February: Round One- Cork v Clare (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Saturday 5th, 5pm), Wexford v Limerick (Wexford Park, Sunday 6th, 1.45pm), Galway v Offaly (Pearse Stadium, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round Two- Limerick v Galway (Gaelic Grounds, Saturday 12th, 7pm), Clare v Wexford (Cusack Park Ennis, Sunday 13th, 1.45pm), Offaly v Cork (O'Connor Park, Sunday 13th, 2pm). Round Three- Galway v Wexford (Pearse Stadium, Sunday 27th, 2pm), Offaly v Clare (O'Connor Park, Sunday 27th, 2pm), Limerick v Cork (Gaelic Grounds, Sunday 27th, 3.45pm).

March: Round Four- Cork v Galway (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Saturday 5th, 7pm), Clare v Limerick (Cusack Park Ennis, Sunday 6th, 1.45pm), Wexford v Offaly (Wexford Park, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round Five- Galway v Clare (Pearse Stadium, Sunday 20th, 1.45pm), Limerick v Offaly (Gaelic Grounds, Sunday 20th, 1.45pm), Wexford v Cork (Wexford Park, Sunday 20th, 1.45pm).

Kilkenny Clare Allianz Hurling League 2021 Kilkenny claimed their 19th league title in 2021, sharing it with Galway. Photo: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Division 1B

February: Round One- Laois v Tipperary (O'Moore Park, Saturday 5th, 6pm), Kilkenny v Antrim (Nowlan Park, Sunday 6th, 1pm), Dublin v Waterford (Parnell Park, Sunday 6th, 3.45pm). Round TwoAntrim v Dublin (Corrigan Park, Saturday 12th, 2pm), Waterford v Laois (Walsh Park, Sunday 13th, 2pm), Tipperary v Kilkenny (Semple Stadium, Sunday 13th, 3.45pm). Round Three- Tipperary v Dublin (Semple Stadium, Saturday 26th, 5pm), Antrim v Waterford (Corrigan Park, Sunday 27th, 1pm), Kilkenny v Laois (Nowlan Park, Sunday 27th, 2pm).

March: Round Four- Dublin v Kilkenny (Parnell Park, Saturday 5th, 5pm), Waterford v Tipperary (Walsh Park, Sunday 6th, 1.45pm), Laois v Antrim (O'Moore Park, Sunday 6th, 3.45pm). Round Five- Kilkenny v Waterford (Nowlan Parkv Sunday 20th, 1.45pm), Laois v Dublin (O'Moore Park, Sunday 20th, 1.45pm), Tipperary v Antrim (Semple Stadium, Sunday 20th, 1.45pm).

Division 1 semi-finals & relegation play-off: Weekend of March 26th/27th, venues and times to be confirmed.

Division 1 final: Weekend of April 2nd/3rd, venues and times to be confirmed.

Division 2A

February: Round One- Westmeath v Kerry (Cusack Park Mullingar, Sunday 6th, 12.30pm), Down v Carlow (McKenna Park, Sunday 6th, 1pm), Kildare v Meath (Newbridge, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round Two- Carlow v Westmeath (Cullen Park, Sunday 13th, 2pm), Kerry v Kildare (Austin Stack Park, Sunday 13th, 2pm), Meath v Down (Páirc Tailteann, Sunday 13th, 2pm). Round Three- Carlow v Kerry (Cullen Park, Sunday 27th, 12.30pm), Down v Kildare (McKenna Park, Sunday 2th, 2pm), Meath v Westmeath (Páirc Tailteann, Sunday 27th, 2pm).

March: Round Four- Kerry v Meath (Austin Stack Park, Sunday 6th, 2pm), Kildare v Carlow (Newbridge, Sunday 6th, 2pm), Westmeath v Down (Cusack Park Mullingar, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round FiveDown v Kerry (McKenna Park, Saturday 19th, 2pm), Kildare v Westmeath (Newbridge, Sunday 20th, 12.30pm), Meath v Carlow (Páirc Tailteann, Sunday 20th, 12.30pm).

Division 2B

February: Round One- Derry v Sligo (Celtic Park, Saturday 5th, 2pm), Donegal v London (Letterkenny, Sunday 6th, 12pm), Mayo v Wicklow (Ballina Stephenites, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round Two- London v Mayo (McGovern Park Ruislip, Sunday 13th, 1pm), Wicklow v Derry (Aughrim, Sunday 13th, 1pm), Sligo v Donegal (Markievicz Park, Sunday 13th, 2pm). Round Three- Sligo v London (Markievicz Park, Sunday 27th, 12pm), Wicklow v Donegal (Aughrim, Sunday 27th, 12.30pm), Derry v Mayo (Celtic Park, Sunday 27th, 2pm).

March: Round Four- London v Wicklow (McGovern Park Ruislip, Sunday 6th, 1pm), Donegal v Derry (Letterkenny, Sunday 6th, 2pm), Mayo v Sligo (Ballina Stephenites, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round Five- Derry v London (Celtic Park, Sunday 20th, 12pm), Mayo v Donegal (Ballina Stephenites, Sunday 20th, 1pm), Wicklow v Sligo (Aughrim, Sunday 20th, 1pm).

Division 2 semi-finals & relegation play-off: Weekend of March 26th/27th, venues and times to be confirmed.

Division 2A & 2B finals: Weekend of April 2nd/3rd, venues and times to be confirmed.

Nicky Rackard Cup winners Sligo also topped Divison 3A in 2021. Photo: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Division 3A

February: Round One- Armagh v Louth (Athletic Grounds, Saturday 5th, 2.30pm), Warwickshire v Monaghan (Páirc na hÉireann Birmingham, Sunday 6th, 1pm), Roscommon v Tyrone (Dr Hyde Park, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round Two- Tyrone v Warwickshire (Healy Park, Sunday 13th, 1pm), Louth v Roscommon (Dundalk, Sunday 13th, 2pm), Monaghan v Armagh (Inniskeen, Sunday 13th, 2pm). Round Three- Louth v Monaghan (Dundalk, Saturday 26th, 2pm), Roscommon v Warwickshire (Athleague, Sunday 27th, 1pm), Tyrone v Armagh (Healy Park, Sunday 27th, 2pm).

March: Found Four- Warwickshire v Louth (Páirc na hÉireann Birmingham, Saturday 5th, 1pm), Armagh v Roscommon (Athletic Grounds, Sunday 6th, 2pm), Monaghan v Tyrone (Inniskeen, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round Five- Roscommon v Monaghan (Dr Hyde Park, Sunday 20th, 1pm), Tyrone v Louth (Healy Park, Sunday 20th, 1pm), Warwickshire v Armagh (Páirc na hÉireann, Sunday 20th, 1pm).

Division 3B

February: Round One- Fermanagh v Cavan (Brewster Park, Saturday 5th, 2.30pm), Lancashire v Leitrim (Venue to be confirmed, Sunday 6th, 1pm). Round Two- Cavan v Lancashire (Breffni Park, Sunday 13th, 1pm), Longford v Fermanagh (Pearse Park, Sunday 13th, 2pm). Round ThreeLeitrim v Cavan (Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Saturday 26th, 2pm), Lancashire v Longford (Venue to be confirmed, Sunday 27th, 1pm).

March: Round Four- Fermanagh v Lancashire (Brewster Park, Sunday 6th, 1pm), Longford v Leitrim (Pearse Park, Sunday 6th, 2pm). Round Five- Cavan v Longford (Breffni Park, Sunday 20th, 12.30pm), Leitrim v Fermanagh (Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Sunday 20th, 12.30pm).

Division 3 semi-finals: Weekend of March 26th/27th, venues and times to be confirmed.

Division 3A & 3B finals: Weekend of April 2nd/3rd, venues and times to be confirmed.

More in this section

Ralph Hasenhuttl says hectic Christmas schedule will definitely lead to injuries Ralph Hasenhuttl says hectic Christmas schedule will definitely lead to injuries
Bergwijn stars as Spurs beat West Ham to reach Carabao Cup semi-finals Bergwijn stars as Spurs beat West Ham to reach Carabao Cup semi-finals
Ulster Rugby urged to reconsider relationship with sponsor Kingspan Ulster Rugby urged to reconsider relationship with sponsor Kingspan
Football rumours: Newcastle enter race for signature of Tottenham’s Joe Rodon

Football rumours: Newcastle enter race for signature of Tottenham’s Joe Rodon

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more